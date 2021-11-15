Mighty Mitchinson fires Goal Sports to victory

Ry Link heads the ball away for Edgehill in their 2-2 draw with Filey Photos by Alec Coulson

Josh Kelly opened the scoring for Newby after only two minutes, but Alfie Hutchinson levelled for the hosts.

A 30-yard free-kick from Mitchinson put Goal Sports in front, and he struck again from close-range to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Tunisian playmaker Tham Dridi sealed the win late on, dancing round the Newby keeper before slotting home.

Filey's keeper claims the ball

Boss Mark Plumpton said: "The whole team was excellent but man of the match was Mitchinson for his brace."

Newby manager Si McDonald said: "We had loads of chances but couldn't convert any to stay in the game, our man of the match was Josh Kelly."

Leaders Westover Wasps surged to a 16-3 home win against Newlands Reserves to secure their seventh straight win of the season.

Westover raced into a 4-0 lead within the first 15 minutes and continued to put Newlands on the back foot with their high tempo pressing plus flowing football.

Man of the match Tommy Day was a constant threat down the right hand side creating many chances for Westover.

Zac Hansen deserves credit helping himself to six goals. In the end with their clinical finishing Westover ran out 16-3 winners, with further goals coming from Tom Sutherland (2), Rob Whitehead (2), Chrissy Hannam (2), Jack Brown, Jack South, Day and Ryan Matson.

Manager Phil Wallace was full of praise for his team’s performance, and also had praise for Newlands for their never-say-die attitude.

The Newlands goalscorers were Joe Nock (2) and Lee McLaughlin. Newlands man of the match was Rhys Holder for his fantastic work-rate

West Pier Reserves moved into second spot with a 3-2 win at Seamer Sports Reserves.

Rich Tolliday opened the scoring for Pier, Benny Davis then doubled the lead with a wonder-25-yard rocket of a shot.

Pier keeper Scott Wardman then spilled a tame shot and the rebound was put in, but Pier restored their lead with a header from Will Jenkinson.

Seamer fought their way back into the game after the break with a second goal but the visitors held on for the three points, Jenkinson missing an open goal with a header from under the crossbar.

Man of the match for Pier was Mike McNaughton, the experienced defender marshalling the well-drilled and solid back four superbly.

Division One leaders Filey Town left it late to fight back for a 2-2 draw at home to title rivals Edgehill.

The visitors made a flying start, surging into a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Joel Ramm scored the first to continue his fine form this season for Edgehill and then Gaz Thomas doubled the lead with a header from a corner.

Edgehill bossed the first half and missed a few chances to extend their lead.

Filey came out strongly in the second half, a freak cross-shot from Tom Micklethwaite made it 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.

Entering the final two minutes, Micklethwaite unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to earn a share of the spoils.

Micklethwaite was named as the Town man of match, while experienced centre-back Wayne Aziz was the star man for the visiting team

Scalby opened their account for the season with a 3-2 triumph at fellow strugglers Itis Itis Rovers.

The opening 45 minutes was a close contest without any goals.

After the break Scalby boss Steve Marsh made a switch between Dan Virr and Zam Deans, and it instantly paid off with Virr opening the scoring and then Josh Evans doubled the lead for the village team.

Charlie Birley then scored twice to level the scores, but with virtually the final kick of the game Virr scored his second to clinch the three points for Scalby.

Cameron McDonald was the man of the match for Scalby with Birley the star man for Rovers.

Newlands lost 3-0 at Thornaby Dubliners in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

The scoreline didn't reflect the game at all, as Newlands hit the bar and post through Robbie Scarborough and the hosts made it 3-0 with final kick of the game.