Mike Thompson named as new Bridlington Town FC manager

Mike Thompson is unveiled as the new manager of Bridlington Town FC

Seasiders chairman Peter Smurthwaite, speaking on the club website, said: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Thompson as our first team manager and he’ll now be sorting preparations for pre-season.

"We’d like to thank Brett Agnew and Joe Lamplough for their service to the club and keeping us in the Northern Premier League Division One East. This preserves our status as the senior non-league club in East Yorkshire and everyone at Bridlington Town wishes Brett and Joe all the best with their future careers.

"Mike is a former Bridlington Town player and has also played for Bottesford Town, Barton Town and Hall Road Rangers, making over 500 career appearances in the NCEL. He has been manager of Beverley Town in the Humber Premier League for the past two seasons, leading them to the Championship in 2020/21 and runners-up in the season just gone. Mike has also helped to prepare the team for promotion into the NCEL Division One subject to confirmation from the league."

Thompson said: “Coming back to Bridlington Town in any capacity would be fantastic for me but coming back to this club to manage them is something that I couldn’t say no to. From applying for the position, to being offered an initial interview and then eventually being offered the opportunity to take the challenge on at this level, it was all a no-brainer for me.

“When I left the club in summer 2020 I always said it would take something special to pull me away and taking charge at Beverley Town fitted the bill. It was my opportunity to pave my own way in management and in the last two years we have had great success there, bringing the Humber Premier League title back to the club and setting points and goals records along the way. It’s been a fantastic two years and getting the club ready with a team that is set for the NCEL has been something that I am really proud of.

“In that same respect, it would take something special to pull me away from that new era in Beverley Town’s history and the only job that would do that is this one. I have prepared myself well for this opportunity and it’s a job I’m going to relish. I have continued to follow the club and have a great relationship with the fans and long may that continue. Pre-season can’t come soon enough for me and I hope everyone is looking forward to a new fresh approach this coming season.”

Smurthwaite added: "As chairman of the club I can say we have had some excellent managers who have helped us continue to be successful and get us to this level of football; it’s been a pleasure to do so. When you look at the success Billy Heath and Bobby Carroll have had since being given their first managerial opportunity at this club, it shows what can be done when you give people the chance to progress their careers.

New boss Mike Thompson in action as a Bridlington Town FC player