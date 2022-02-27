Newlands earned their place in the District Cup final

Newlands put in a strong team performance to earn a 6-1 home win against Rovers.

The midfield trio of Dan Freer, Matty Griffiths and Jack Hakings were excellent for the hosts, with Ben Luntley, who netted twice, named as the man of the match.

Robbie Scarborough also scored twice for Newlands, with Chris Pearson and Freer, the latter from the penalty spot, also on target.

Ellis Wilson scored for Rovers, whose man of the match was defender Alistair Jennings.

Edgehill claimed a 5-2 win in their semi-final against Filey Town at Pindar.

The game was switched to Pindar from Clarence Drive to ensure the fixture was played and Edgehill had a perfect chance to take the lead after 10 minutes when skipper Joe Gallagher was clean through but his shot was well saved by the Filey keeper.

Five minutes later, from an Edgehill corner, Gallagher headed towards goal, the ball looked to have crossed over the line but ref Damian O'Leary's sight was blocked and no goal was given.

Edgehill won 5-2 against Filey Town in their cup semi-final

On 25 minutes the Edgehill pressure paid off. A free-kick was awarded 25 yards out and Tommy Wilson fired home into the top corner.

Filey equalised against the run of play through Nathan Barber with a neat turn and shot from the edge of the box.

Kieran Link restored the advantage after an excellent cross from Jake Reeves, Link tapping home at the far post.

Sean Exley made it 3-1 shortly after the restart for the second half, bundling the ball home. Then Gallagher followed up to tap home a fourth goal from close range.

Filey pulled another back from Ollie Milner to make it 4-2 then Ryan Link headed home to secure to victory.

Kieran Link took the Edgehill man of the match award for his all-action display, but Gallagher and Wilson ran him close.

Ben Briggs was Town's man of the match.

West Pier Reserves won 3-0 at Beckett League side Kirkdale United to book a place in the semi-finals of the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.

Pier opened the scoring in the first half through a poacher's finish by Sam Garnett, set up by youngster Archie McNaughton.

Heading into the second half it was all Pier, as Ben Clarke fired in the second with a great finish from a scuffed pass by Will Jenkinson.

The visitors were keeping the United defence busy with Benny Davis hitting the post and the Kirkdale keeper making a a string of good saves.

The away side's place in the semis was secured with a Garnett tap-in from a Max McNiven free-kick.

Garnett was named man of the match, but the whole Pier team deserves credit for a superb all-round display.

Newby bowed out of the competition after a 5-1 home loss against Beckett League team Thornton Dale.

The home side created lots of chances but only finished off one through Josh Kelly, and Dale were much more clinical to earn their place in the final four of the cup.