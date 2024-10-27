Newlands Park fight back for East Riding County League victory against Seamer Sports

Newlands, red kit, won 5-1 against Seamer Sports.

​Newlands fought back from 1-0 down to win 5-1 at home to Seamer in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamer man of the match George Birley put the villagers in front, but Zak Hansen headed in a leveller 10 minutes before the break after a ball from Brad Rowley.

Newlands stepped up a gear after the interval, Chrissy MacAuley putting them in front before Hansen made it 3-1, with a Rowley double capping a superb second-half show from Newlands, with every player sharing their man of the match award.

Newby suffered a 6-4 home loss against Langtoft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands won 5-1 at home to Seamer.

Cam Macdonald and Gabriel Nzeke scored a brace of goals apiece for the hosts.

A much-improved Scalby drew 2-2 at home to Brid Rovers Reserves.

Sonny Oxley opened the scoring for the Otters after great play between Rob Spieght and Leo Emms, but Brid equalised just before half-time.

Callum Randerson putting through a great ball over to Callum O’Keefe to put Scalby ahead. Cam Anderson pulled a great save at the end, but Brid equalised with the last kick of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby’s star men were Will Manson, O’Keefe and Brad Walton.

AFC Eastfield earned a 5-1 win at rivals Market Weighton Reserves in their first away Division Four game this season.

The visitors dominated the first half with Brad Cawkwell (2) and Martyn Kelly the scorers as they led 3-1 at the break.

Eastfield continued to press forward in the second half and two further individual goals from Billy Lawson and a 30-yard strike from Kaylum Stingemore secured the win.

Eastfield’s man of the match was Cailum Webster.

​