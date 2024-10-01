Olivia Smith and Paige Smith sparkle as Scarborough Sirens seal a 6-1 home win against South Park Rangers

Olivia Smith and Paige Smith sparkled as Scarborough Sirens sealed a 6-1 home win against South Park Rangers

Scarborough Sirens ladies football team stormed to a superb 6-1 home success against South Park Rangers in the North FA Football League on Sunday.

The visitors South Park Rangers started off strongly, pressing Sirens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts fought back, but thanks to a well-placed long through-ball in the 22nd minute Rangers scored the opening goal of the match.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a slow start in the first half, the Sirens finally found their feet and hit the back of the net with a goal from Olivia Smith just before the half-time interval.

Olivia Smith and Paige Smith sparkled as Scarborough Sirens sealed a 6-1 home win against South Park Rangers

Going into second half tied at 1-1, the Scarborough Sirens were determined to get the three points from this game, and within two minutes Natalie Wilson had scored to give the home side the lead for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sirens continued to push Rangers and Samia Galab ran through the visiting team’s defence and made it 3-1 to the hosts.

In the last 20 minutes, the Sirens forwards kept breaking through, leading to another goal apiece for Olivia Smith and Wilson. 5-1.

Rangers were now starting to get frustrated, and with 10 minutes left of the game they made a foul in the area, resulting in a penalty for Sirens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spot-kick was planted firmly in the corner netting by Olivia Smith to secure a hat-trick and a 6-1 scoreline in favour of the Sirens.

The Player of the Match for the Sirens was Paige Smith.

She was fantastic and put in a solid 90 minutes, displayed beautiful footwork and her passing was on point, and was also unlucky not to bag a goal.