Paralympian and Blind England footballer Roy Turnham visits Wykeham CE Primary and Hackness CE Primary Schools

Pupils at Wykeham CE Primary and Hackness CE Primary Schools were treated to an unforgettable experience as they took part in an exciting fitness challenge led by Paralympian and Blind England footballer Roy Turnham.

The event was made possible through a collaboration with GreatAthletes, a programme that brings elite sportspeople into schools to inspire the next generation. The day was a true celebration of determination, resilience and sporting spirit, as the children tackled a gruelling fitness circuit — all while raising sponsorship to support both GreatAthletes and sporting development in their schools.

Turnham, a remarkable athlete who represented Great Britain at the iconic London 2012 Paralympic Games, and his trusty team (including fan favourite – Daisy the guide dog) brought passion and energy to Hackness in the morning and Wykeham in the afternoon. His visit included a lively Q&A, where pupils asked thoughtful and perceptive questions about his journey in sport, living with a visual impairment, and the life lessons he has learned through sport. Roy’s answers were both honest and inspiring, leaving a lasting impression on children and staff alike.

The event was more than just a fundraiser - it was a chance for pupils to push their physical limits, reflect on the value of perseverance, and learn first-hand from someone who has overcome significant challenges to achieve sporting excellence.

Thanks to the incredible effort of our pupils and the generosity of their sponsors, the funds raised will be split between GreatAthletes – helping more athletes like Roy share their stories – and the schools, where the money will go directly into improving sporting opportunities and resources.