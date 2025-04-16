Penalty kings Whitby Fishermen’s Society net place in NRFL Lou Moore Trophy final. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society earned a place in the NRFL Lou Moore Trophy final with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at home to Haughton Le Skerne after a thrilling 3-3 draw.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The game got off to an even start with neither team creating any early chances.

Ten minutes in the Fishermen’s goalkeeper Kobie Boocock was forced off through a nasty head injury after colliding with Haughton striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With outfield player Brogan Russell now in net Fishermen’s knew they had to lift their performance.

Whitby Fishermen won their semi-final. Photo by Brian Murfield

On 17 minutes the home side took the lead through Jack Kilpatrick, and 10 minutes later Fishermen’s doubled their lead with Marshall Kelly finding the bottom corner from close range.

Haughton netted five minutes before half-time.

In the second half Haughton started the better and soon found their equaliser, and 20 minutes from time took the lead for the first time in the match.

Fishermen’s looked to find a way back and continued to put the pressure on and eventually got their reward four minutes from time, Kilpatrick netting his second of the match, and with it being 3-3 after 90 minutes it went straight to penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All first three penalty takers for both teams found the net before Haughton missed their fourth.

Fishermen’s scored again before Matthew Sullivan concluded the shootout for Fishermen’s who scored all five penalties to progress to the final on Wednesday April 30 against Yarm & Eaglescliffe U21s.

The only newitts.com Beckett League Division Two match was a competitive affair at Broomfield Park as Fishburn Park Academy welcomed West Pier.

Rueben Mason and Taylor Humble were the scorers for the Whitby outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Division Two Panasonic Cup, leaders Heslerton were humbled 4-1 at home by Danby.

The newly-promoted Blues led after only three minutes through Tom Stockdale but Danby equalised through Harvey Clacherty before the interval.

The second period saw Heslerton rue several missed opportunities as Danby’s Mark Raw slid home a Clacherty cross and Rhys Mould hit a third moments later.

A shell-shocked Heslerton would then have salt rubbed into the wounds when a deflected cross from Jack Allanson somehow made it 4-1.

Lealholm Reserves were beaten 3-1 at home by Goldsborough.

Ben Clarkson netted for the hosts with Dominic Ingham, Harry Starsmore and Ben Watson netting for Boro.