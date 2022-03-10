Brid Town skipper Peter Davidson looks set to return at home to Stocksbirdge

The Seasiders have been ravaged by injury this season, but by the time they kick off at home to Park Steels on Saturday Town will have spent a month on the sidelines, allowing several players to regain fitness.

Agnew said: “We have a full squad to choose from on Saturday, and the likely return of midfielder Pete Davidson is a huge boost ahead of a key game. He has been out for around six weeks with his injury issues.

“We also have Andy Norfolk back too as he has recovered from his broken finger, so the only player missing is myself as my knee problems look set to rule me out of playing for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If we can get two wins in these two games, at home to Stocksbridge on Saturday and at fellow strugglers Frickley Athletic a week later, then those six points can take us a lot closer to beating the drop in the NPL East Division.

“I think if we can get three wins from our final nine league matches then we will be safe, two wins and a draw may just keep us afloat but then we would probably be relying on other results going our way.”

Agnew is hopeful of bringing a young forward into the club on loan from Hull City in time for Saturday’s game, with Luis Adlard having returned to Grimsby Town after his loan spell finished.

Young York City midfielder Archie Whitfield’s loan spell also finishes after the game with Stocksbridge.

Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew looks set to be sidelined with a knee injury for the run-in

Agnew added: “I will have to sit down with chairman Pete Smurthwaite after the game Saturday about Archie.

“He has settled in well here and done well but in the end it is about money.”

“I am hoping to get a young lad, a forward, from Hull City on loan in time for Saturday.

“With me being injured and Luis Adlard having gone back to Grimsby we need that cover in that department, and i am also chasing a young central midfielder on loan also next week if possible. Luis did a good job for us while he was here and it was good experience for him."

BRID'S REMAINING MATCHES

Sat 12 March Stocksbridge PS (H)

Sat 19 Mar Frickley Athletic (A)

Sat 26 Mar Liversedge (A)

Sat 2 Apr Ossett United (H)

Tue 5 Apr Brighouse Town (H)

Sat 9 Apr Stockton Town (A)

Sat 16 Apr Sheffield (H)

Mon 18 Apr Pickering Town (A)