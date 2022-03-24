Relegation battlers Bridlington Town eye revenge mission on the road at high-flying Liversedge

Jaz Goundry, right, has returned to Bridlington Town on loan from Grimsby Town until the end of the season

The Seasiders were sunk by two second-half goals at fellow NPL East strugglers Frickley last weekend on what Agnew described as ‘ the worst pitch he had ever seen at this level of football.’

But the Brid boss admitted his side played into Frickley’s hands and put in another below-par performance.

He said: “It was an awful game as both sides were very poor.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That pitch at Frickley is a leveller, it is the worst pitch I have ever seen at this level of football.

“It must be hard for the Frickley players and coaches to turn up every other week and have to try to play football on that kind of surface.

“But we cannot just blame the pitch as we did not do the basics properly on the day.

“The month on the sidelines has really cost us as we lost all momentum we had after playing well against some top sides, it is no coincidence that since coming back we have been poor in both matches.

Pete Davidson is challenge by Louis Beckett in a pre--season friendly against Hull City U23s. Beckett is now a teammate of Davidson's after he signed from the Tigers on loan.

“We need to put this game behind us very quickly and concentrate on Saturday at Liversedge as we owe them one as we should have won all three points against them.”

The Seasiders were 2-0 up against title-chasers Liversedge at Queensgate in their meeting last month with only 10 minutes to go, but an 81st-minute goal and a leveller deep into injury-time robbed Town of a crucial three-point haul.

Agnew said: “It will be a tough game against Liversedge but the lads now need to look at these seven games we have left and try to get the two wins we need to stay up as soon as possible.

“The games against Pickering, Ossett and Sheffield are most likely our best chances but we need to start taking these chances against teams down near us in the drop-zone. Saturday was another great chance to pull clear of the relegation zone and we missed out again.”

Agnew was hugely impressed by the performance of debutant Olly Green in midfield on Saturday, as the young Hull City loanee sparkled despite the difficult playing surface.

The boss said: “Olly was our best player by far on Saturday, his setpiece deliveries were superb and he was very good on the ball.

“He constantly wanted to drive us forward and was playing some great passes.”

The Seasiders have also been handed a huge boost by the return of Jaz Goundry on loan from Grimsby Town for the rest of the season.

Agnew said: “It is great news to get Jaz back in as he will come straight in for Saturday’s game, as Nathan Hotte is unavailable.

“Jaz can give us a big boost for the final seven games of the season.