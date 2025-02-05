Ryan Hewison stars as Danby roar to 7-0 win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves

Danby stormed to a superb 7-0 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in the Newitts Beckett League second division.

A first half that the hosts dominated had only a Ryan Hewison strike to show for their efforts at the interval.

In the second period early accuracy from Danby brought three goals in less than five minutes from Josh Grimley, Harvey Clacherty and Rhys Mould.

On the hour mark Hewison hit his second before Mark Raw netted the pick of the goals, a subtle chip from the edge of the box over the keeper.

Fishburn Park Keeper Dylan Humble was the man of the match in their MacMillan Bowl win. Photo by Brian Murfield

Into the final five minutes Rueben Wall wrapped things up with the seventh.

Goldsborough’s Division Two promotion hopes were dented by a 6-4 loss at Slingsby.

On target for Boro were Ben Watson (2), Andy Martin and Harry Starsmore.

Lealholm Reserves earned a 3-1 win at home to Bagby & Balk.

The visitors went ahead with an early Ben Rushworth goal, heading into half-time Archie Gee equalised for the hosts who added further goals in the second period through Sonny McDermott and Dan Myers.

Fishburn Park earned a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win in the North Riding Football League MacMillan Bowl at home to Stokesley SC.

Adam Warrilow and Charlie Smith scored to earn a 2-2 draw in normal time and Park then held their nerve to win on penalties, Dylan Humble being the home side’s man of the match.

Park host Guisborough Town Reserves this Saturday.

Second-half goals from Calum Ripley and sub Lewis Henderson earned Lealholm a 2-0 derby win at home to Staithes Athletic.

The Tigers entertain Kader this Saturday while Staithes are at home to Scarborough Athletic Reserves in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered a 3-2 home loss against Division One leaders Linthorpe Academicals.

Fishermen’s started slowly and found themselves behind after a long range effort from Linthorpe on 15 minutes.

The hosts started to get a grip on the game and 10 minutes later Jay Jordan found the back of the net with a bullet header from a looping pass from Josh Linsley.

Five minutes later Fishermen’s put themselves ahead thanks to a goal from captain Karl Storr who calmly took the ball around the Linthorpe keeper and slotted home.

The second half started the same as the first half with Fishermen’s again starting slow allowing Linthorpe to equalise with another long-range effort that flew into the top corner.

The hosts failed to respond or get back into the game and it was Linthorpe who scored to retake the lead with 20 minutes to go.

Fishermen’s had a clear chance late on to salvage a point but Storr couldn’t beat the keeper on this occasion.

Man of the match for Fishermen’s went to Jay Jordan

The Fishermen make the trip to tackle Billingham Town Development on Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development roared to an 8-0 Division Two win on the road at Saltburn Athletic on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a flying start and were 3-0 ahead in the first 20 minutes, and they made it 4-0 just before half-time.

In the second half the away side continued to dominate and added another four goals.

The Fishermen’s goals came from Tommy Jobling (2), man of the match Coden Hansell (2), Junior Chambers, Jack McLaughlin, Freddy Barkas and Danny Marson.