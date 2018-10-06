SATURDAY LEAGUE / CUP REPORTS / Pier spot-on in County Cup win

West Pier held their nerve from the spot to advance to the next round of the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup, beating Richmond Buck Inn 4-3 on pens after a 2-2 draw.

After a goalless first half, Pier raced into a 2-0 lead after the break, Sean Exley netting the first before Martin Cooper scored from the penalty spot.

Pier switched off though and two Richmond goals in the space of two minutes sent the game to penalties.

Gary Thomas missed Pier's fourth pen, but keeper Scott Wardman saved one Richmond pen and another visiting player put his spot-kick wide, meaning successful penalties Cooper, Will Jenkinson, Sean Exley and Jamie Bradshaw sealed the 4-3 shoot-out win for Andy Spivey's men.

Spivey singled out Mikey Pickering as his side's star man.

A poor first half cost Seamer as they crashed out of the competition after a 4-2 defeat at Bishopthorpe.

Seamer fell 2-0 behind, but looked like they'd recovered when sub Ellis Howley crossed for player-boss Tommy Adams to make it 2-1 before Luke Purvis levelled matters up.

It wasn't to be for Seamer though as two scrappy goals sealed the win for the hosts.

Subs Howley and Purvis were Seamer's star men, while Jamie Hartley and Josh Lewis also impressed.

Edgehill advanced after Leyburn failed to raise a side, while Ayton pulled out of their fixture at York Elim.

Filey Town and Goal Sports crashed out of the ERCFA Senior Country Cup.

Riccall United were 3-2 victors at Clarence Drive against Filey Town, who were made to pay for a poor start and a host of missed chances.

Town fell 3-0 behind inside 18 minutes, and despite two second-half goals from Liam Sugden, Town couldn't find a crucial third goal to send the game to pens.

Player-boss Jordan Philliskirk was denied by the post, while Sudgen also hit the bar during a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.

Goal Sports were well beaten on the road at Easington United.

Mark Plumpton's side lost 7-1, Luke Foster scoring the goal for Goal Sports.