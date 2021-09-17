Saturday League hit by referee shortage ahead of opening weekend

Foot

Mark Plumpton, who is manager of second division side Goal Sports, has said his club will offer to subsidise the cost of a referees course to bring more new match officials into the Scarborough Leagues.

Goal Sports are without a referee for their match at Newlands Reserves, 2pm kick-off, and Edgehill FC's first team game at Itis Itis Rovers and the Edgehill Reserves v Seamer Reserves clash were also needing refs.

Goal Sports FC boss Mark Plumpton said: "I know there is a national shortage, many refs we have had have not returned to the game for one reason or another.

"As a club Goal Sports FC is willing to subsidise the cost of the referees course to bring in a new referee to the Scarborough leagues.

"We are on the look out for a volunteer, qualified or unqualified to referee our game tomorrow and as it stands there are other games scheduled also requiring a referee."