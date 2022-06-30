Scarborough Athletic boss Jonathan Greening impressed by new-look squad's displays in training

Former Manchester United and Middlesbrough midfielder Greening has been impressed by his players since their return to training, with the new signings fitting in well with the squad.

He said: “We’ve started early, and the boys look in really good shape ahead of the new season.

“There’s been a great attitude amongst the squad, and the new faces have been a great addition for us.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been after Jake (Charles) for quite a while, and I’ve always been a fan of Dom (Tear) so to get them into the squad is great news.

“Defender Kieran (Burton) has a lot of potential, in what will have to be a bigger squad, but the players will have to be on their toes and ready for the challenge.”

One of the vacant positions in Greening’s side is in goal and the former Nottingham Forest and Fulham player confirmed that he has his number one goalkeeping target over the line and that he will be announced on August 1.

He added: “We are delighted to get him over line, especially with him coming from a League Two side and I’m sure that the fans will be pleased.

Dom Tear is one of the new recruits who has impressed Boro boss Jonathan Greening

“To be honest I’m happy with the squad at the moment, but we will still be looking to bring one or two more players to the club.

“We just have to be patient and keep working hard to find the right player for the squad but it’s now up to the lads who are here to cement their place in the side ahead of the new season.”

Boro’s first pre-season match as they gear up for life in National League North will be a trip to NCEL Premier Division club Goole on Tuesday, July 5, for the inaugural Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup fixture.

Legendary former Scarborough FC and Goole Town striker Jeff ‘Bionic’ Barmby passed away last year, aged 78, after a short illness.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull (left) and Ant Taylor of the VBS Travel Club, present the Jeff Barmby memorial Cup to Jeff's daughter Debbie, wife Pat and son-in-law Mike.

One of the most popular players in the history of Scarborough FC, he played 362 competitive games, scoring 156 goals and played in four FA Trophy Finals for Boro at Wembley in the 1970s.

The Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup was presented to the Barmby family by the Valley Bar Seadogs Travel Club, and will be competed for each pre-season on an invitation basis, with Boro visiting NCEL Premier division side Goole next Tuesday, kick-off 7-45pm.

Two days later the Seadogs will be heading to Queensgate to take on Bridlington Town in the annual Dave Holland Memorial Trophy match. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

The first home friendly for Boro is against Pickering Town on Tuesday July 12, 7.45pm kick-off.