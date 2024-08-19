Harry Green was the man of the match in Scarborough Athletic's 3-0 win against Rushall Olympic.

Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening was full of praise for his side’s superb display in their first home National League North game of the season, defeating visitors Rushall Olympic by a 3-0 scoreline.

​First-half goals from Frank Mulhern and Dom Tear gave a reshuffled home side full control by the half-time interval in front of a crowd of 1,475 fans at the Scarborough Sports Village, and man of the match Harry Green capped the win with a superb solo goal after the break.

Greening said: “I’m really pleased with the performance. From the start, we came out of the blocks really well, full of energy and full of enthusiasm and that’s what we wanted for our first home game.

"I think Rushall made it difficult, we know they are a good team, I’d watched the game back against Farsley a couple of times and they probably didn’t deserve to lose the game and we told the players that on Tuesday and Thursday night.

Hom fans applaud Boro during their win. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

"I freshened things up a little bit because we have got four games in nine days so we thought it was a good time to unleash Greeny (Harry Green) and Cam (Wilson) on the wings and rest a few players because we are going to need every single player for the next few days because we have got some very tough games coming up.

"I think the players who played today were outstanding, I thought the lads who came off the bench were outstanding, we’ve got a real good squad and a good togetherness and the pleasing thing about today is we got three goals but we also got a clean sheet which is also a bonus as well so I am really pleased.”

Greening explained that the squad has been fully briefed on the need for rotation this season as the Seadogs eye a promotion push.

The ex-Manchester United, Fulham and Middlesbrough midfielder added: "We’ve told the players everyone’s going to play their part this year, it is a long season and we’re going to get injuries, we’re going to get suspensions and everyone has got to be ready.

Boro skipper Bailey Gooda excelled in the win against Rushall.

"It was a good time to freshen things up, we’ve got players who can start every single game and some people are going to be disappointed they are on the bench but it is the best thing for the team.

"We have some tough games including Farsley this Saturday, and Chester.

“Frank (Mulhern) is full of confidence, which is a bonus, Dom Tear scoring again is only going to benefit him for the rest of the season. This week we put on a good show, played some good football and could have scored six or seven.”

Boro will look to carry on their fine home form against Farsley this Saturday, with a trip to Chester on Monday.