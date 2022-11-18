Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening rules himself out of running for York City job

Boro boss Jono Greening celebrates Boro's play-off final win and promotion

Greening was made favourite to replace John Askey after his shock departure on Wednesday morning but the former Manchester United and Middlesbrough midfielder ruled himself out of the running over York’s treatment of Askey.

He posted on social media: “Don’t worry Scarborough Athletic, why would I go to a club that treats a well respected manager like JA [John Askey] the way York City have. Disgraceful behaviour. Plus I like to pick my own team and formation.”

The Scarborough-born midfielder started his career at York City in 1996 before moving to Manchester United.

Boro head to Marine on Saturday afternoon in the FA Trophy, 3pm kick-off.

The next National League North game for the high-flying Seadogs, who are currently third in the table in their debut season at this level, is on Saturday November 26 at home to sixth-placed Chester.

Greening will speak to supporters at a Fans Forum on Friday evening at the Delmont Hotel, Blenheim Terrace, 8pm start.

The club’s AGM starts at 7.30pm, and is for paid up members of the Society only and no new memberships or renewals will be able to be taken on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening celebrates the win at Farsley earlier this season with his players (Photo by Matthew Appleby)

The Fans Forum is expected to start from 8pm with Greening, some of the first-team Management and Board of Directors fielding questions from the floor.

The matters under discussion including a strategy update, ground development update and a football discussion with Greening and the management team, followed by a Q and A.