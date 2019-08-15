Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull delighted as Adverset sponsor new stand

Scarborough Athletic have been handed a massive boost on the eve of the 2019/20 BetVictor Northern Premier Division campaign after local firm Adverset agreed to sponsor the new stand.

This will see the new stand at the Flamingo Land Stadium being named the Adverset Stand in a deal that will last for three years.

Adverset, who specialise in creative design and print media, will have their name on the stand ahead of Saturday’s opening game at home to Buxton.

Prior to the game, the Adverset Stand will be formally opened by mayor Cllr Hazel Lynskey.

Adverset’s Steve Atkinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be entering into a long term partnership with Scarborough Athletic Football Club and are hoping that our name and branding appearing across the fantastic new stand will raise our profile further across Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

“We have a lot of exciting ideas of other products and services we can offer to benefit both ourselves and SAFC in the coming weeks/months and years.

“The future is very bright for SAFC with all the facilities in place to really go places in the coming years.

“This was an attractive proposition for Adverset, who have similar goals with regards to future growth.

“The club is also close to the hearts of many staff members here, so the opportunity has been seen as a great fit for both parties.

“We look forward to supporting the club over the next few years and achieving results both on and off the pitch.”

Boro chairman Trevor Bull is delighted that Adverset have thrown their backing behind the club by sponsoring the new stand.

Bull added: “It is great to have another hugely successful business and a local company as a partner. It was a pleasure to meet up with the team at Adverset and we look forward to having a company who shares our ambitions on board with the club.

“We rely on local businesses for support and this really is an exciting sponsorship deal for the club and the town.”