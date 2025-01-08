Scarborough Athletic cruise to 11-1 North Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final win against battling TIBS side

Man of the match Harry Green, left, celebrates a goal with teammate Dom Tear, centre, in Scarborough Athletic's 11-1 home win against TIBS in the North Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final. Photos by Zach Forster

​Boro advanced to the semi-finals of the North Riding FA Senior Cup with an 11-1 thrashing of a battling TIBS side, who played their part in an entertaining, if one-sided game, as the gap of five levels between the teams was evident from the off.

Boss Jono Greening fielded a strong team, while also giving game time to reserve team defender Calum Hudson and an 18-year-old trialist midfielder, both turning in good performances, writes Steve Adamson.

Michael Duckworth limped off injured after just six minutes, but Boro quickly took control, dominating possession and creating a stack of chances as the visitors were forced to pack their defence.

Skipper Will Thornton headed in the first goal from a corner to the near post by Luca Colville, then a Dom Tear shot was deflected wide by Freddie Roberts, Colville fired a free-kick into the wall, Kieran Weledji and Richie Bennett both fired over and Harry Green dribbled past two defenders before shooting wide.

A rampaging run forward by Hudson was halted by a Mikey Graham tackle, Green flashed a shot wide, then Green was fouled 25 yards out, with the trialist midfielder netting with a low shot from the free-kick.

Kieran Glynn won the ball and laid off to Tear, whose through-ball was drilled past the keeper by Green to make it 3-0 and soon after, a Bennett shot forced a good diving save from keeper Archie Neary, but Tear slammed the rebound into the roof of the net.

Neary again saved to deny Bennett, a Green shot was blocked by Alex Pyne, then Wilson fed Bennett who squared to Green, to slam in goal number five.

A Green strike was blocked by Alfie Owen before the goal of the game saw Thornton pass forward to Bennett, who flicked-on to Green. He burst forward and squared to Cam Wilson, to slot in the sixth just before the interval.

Boro quickly added to their tally after the break, Tear passing into the area for Bennett to fire home from close range, but TIBS pulled a goal back with their only shot, when Freddie Roberts curled a free-kick inside the right-hand post to make it 7-1 on 49 minutes.

Green was on top form (three goals and three assists), and his low ball across the goalmouth was turned into his own net by Sam Raine, then Bennett was tackled by Raine as he raced onto a Thornton through-ball, and keeper Neary did well to block a Green snap-shot.

The ninth goal arrived when the excellent Wilson laid off to Purver, who dinked a pass into the path of Bennett, and he coolly slotted past Neary.

Glynn went on a couple of mazy dribbles, Tear and Wilson fired narrowly over, Tear passed to Green, who shot against the base of the left-hand post, and an Alex Wiles run was halted by Graham’s strong tackle.

Tear’s pass found Green who lashed home Boro’s 10th goal, Wiles and Green shot wide, Green was foiled by the legs of the keeper and Raine blocked strikes from both Green and Glynn.

A Purver corner was headed over by Hudson, then on 88 minutes a Wilson shot was blocked by Jak Bartley, but Wiles struck the rebound which deflected past the keeper to complete the scoring.

BORO - Bancroft, Duckworth (Hudson 6), Colville (Purver 46), Weledji, Thornton (c), Glynn, Green, Tear, Bennett (Wiles 59), Trialist, Wilson. Unused sub - Whitley.

TIBS - Neary, Raine, Graham, Owen, Roberts, Pyne (Clarke 52), Bartley, Hodgkinson, Shipp (Richardson 65), Marshall (Pallent 52), Sowerby. Unused subs - Dunkerton, Oakford.

REFEREE - Sam Packer.

BORO GOALS - Will Thornton 8, Trialist 25, Harry Green 30, 37, 71, Dom Tear 32, Cam Wilson 41, Richie Bennett 47, 58, Sam Raine 56 (og), Alex Wiles 88; TIBS GOAL - Freddie Roberts 49.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 32 (17 on target) TIBS 1 (1 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 8 TIBS 2.

OFFSIDES - BORO 5 TIBS 1.

YELLOW CARD - Jak Bartley (TIBS).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green.

ATTENDANCE - 261.