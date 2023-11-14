Scarborough Athletic are hoping to avenge being cruelly denied a place in the second round of the FA Cup by a late Forest Green equaliser, when the pair lock horns again in tonight’s replay.

But with a potential trip to League One Blackpool awaiting the winner, Scarborough will be aiming to shock their Gloucestershire opponents on their own turf.

Chairman Trevor Bull told the Scarborough News he feels “nervous, excited – every emotion under the sun and really looking forward to it.”

Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green prepare to do battle all over again.

He said: "We can’t get much closer to being in the second round then where we were and it’s given us the incentive to go and do it again.

"We’ve proved to the world we can compete with a League Two club.”

The Seadogs will be buoyed by their 3-1 win on Saturday at high-flying Alfreton, who had won their previous four games, after struggling on the road when the league campaign got under way.

"The big thing is we put in a big performance at Alfreton,” said Mr Bull.

"It’s given the whole squad a lift, to show that we can play really good football away from home and we’re turning that round now.

"Blackpool in the next round is a massive opportunity for us and could be worth £80,000 [in reward money and add-ons].”