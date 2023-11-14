News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic face huge FA Cup replay at Forest Green tonight - here is what chairman had to say

Scarborough Athletic are hoping to avenge being cruelly denied a place in the second round of the FA Cup by a late Forest Green equaliser, when the pair lock horns again in tonight’s replay.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT
The Seadogs were a whisker away from pulling off an historic upset as they led Forest Green 1-0 into stoppage time a week last Saturday until the EFL League Two outfit pulled off a last-gasp leveller to force tonight’s replay.

But with a potential trip to League One Blackpool awaiting the winner, Scarborough will be aiming to shock their Gloucestershire opponents on their own turf.

Chairman Trevor Bull told the Scarborough News he feels “nervous, excited – every emotion under the sun and really looking forward to it.”

Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green prepare to do battle all over again.Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green prepare to do battle all over again.
He said: "We can’t get much closer to being in the second round then where we were and it’s given us the incentive to go and do it again.

"We’ve proved to the world we can compete with a League Two club.”

The Seadogs will be buoyed by their 3-1 win on Saturday at high-flying Alfreton, who had won their previous four games, after struggling on the road when the league campaign got under way.

"The big thing is we put in a big performance at Alfreton,” said Mr Bull.

"It’s given the whole squad a lift, to show that we can play really good football away from home and we’re turning that round now.

"Blackpool in the next round is a massive opportunity for us and could be worth £80,000 [in reward money and add-ons].”

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7.45pm and will go to extra time and penalties if needed.

