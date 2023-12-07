Scarborough Athletic FC release ticket information as they tackle Forest Green Rovers for a third time in the FA Cup
Scarborough Athletic’s Emirates FA Cup First-Round replay against Forest Green Rovers will take place on Tuesday, December 12 at 7.45pm at Flamingo Land Stadium.
A statement on the club website reads: “It's a huge game with a chance to play Blackpool in the next round – a real milestone for Scarborough Athletic.
“This will be an ALL-TICKET fixture.
“Season Pass Holders will receive an email at 5pm on Thursday 7th December informing them how to purchase their reserved tickets. They will have until midday on Monday 11th to do this.
“Member Shareholders / Valleybar Seadog Away Travel Members / Sponsors will be emailed on Friday 8th Dec at 5pm with details on how to purchase their tickets.
“General Sale will begin on Saturday 9th December at 6pm.
“Adults £15, Concession (65+, Students, Armed Forces Personnel)- £11, Youth (12-17 years) £7, Kids Aged 11 and under: £1 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)
“We're counting on your support. It's more than just a game; it's a moment in our history.
"A packed Flamingo Land Stadium means the world to the team and a big boost for the club.
"Let's make some noise and show what being a Boro fan is all about.
"Grab your tickets, wear your colours, and let's do this together.
“See you Tuesday, Up the Boro!”