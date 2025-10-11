Scarborough Athletic make it 10 games unbeaten after easing past Leamington

Birthday boy Ste Walker fires Boro into a 2-0 lead at home to Leamington. Photo by Wandering Photography

A sixth successive win at their temporary home in Bridlington, saw Boro extend their unbeaten league run to ten games, as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success against Leamington, on a glorious afternoon on the East Coast.

Jono Greening’s in-form side dominated possession throughout, as Leamington didn’t manage a shot on target all game, with centre-backs Will Thornton and Kieran Weledji, on his 200th Boro appearance, both in great form, while visiting keeper Rogan Ravenhill, on loan from Barnsley, pulled off a number of fine saves to restrict Boro to just the two goals.

Boro made a blistering start. Jack Waldron headed forward to Luca Colville, who laid off for Rio Allan, to fire into the arms of Ravenhill, a fierce Colville strike was blocked by Dan Meredith, and Harry Green dinked a pass into the path of Ste Walker, but Rob Evans slid in to clear.

Ravenhill then made two top saves in quick succession, getting down to claw away a shot from Allan, and diving to push away a goal-bound Colville effort. The deadlock was broken on 13 minutes, when Ravenhill again dived to save an Allan shot, but Green followed up, to slam in the loose ball at the second attempt.

From left, Boro coach Jimmy Beadle, manager Jono Greening, skipper Will Thornton, Kieran Weledji, assistant manager Michael Ingham, and coach Ryan Blott, celebrate the 200th appearances made recently by the Boro defenders. Photo by Wandering Photography

Rare Leamington attacks saw Tim Berridge blaze over, then Luke Shaw’s pass towards Hisham Chiha in the area was intercepted by Thornton, and Alex Brown blocked a Luke Shaw shot.

Boro doubled their lead when Thornton won possession deep in his own half, and sent a fabulous long ball forward to Walker, on his 25th birthday, who raced clear and neatly slotted past the keeper.

Boro continued to create chances, Lewis Maloney curled a 30-yard free-kick inches past the left-hand post, a Waldron pass towards Allan in the area was hacked clear by Evans, and a ball from Allan across the goalmouth was stabbed away by Archie Crowther just before the interval.

The second half was less one-sided than the first had been, but Boro remained in control, again having the majority of possession.

Boro forward Rio Allan shows some great skills during the first half against Leamington. Phot by Wandering Photography

Colville showed some neat touches, and he sent a terrific through-ball to Walker, but a crunching Evans tackle averted the danger, then a lovely move saw Thornton pass forward to Green who jinked down the left and squared towards the lively Walker, who drilled narrowly wide.

A Maloney corner was headed into the arms of the keeper by Weledji, and birthday boy Walker cut in from the right, but his low shot was saved by the legs of the impressive Ravenhill.

Colville teed up Green, whose shot was blocked by Will Shorrock, with the rebound falling to Allan, but Ravenhill dived to tip his shot wide, then Walker dribbled down the right, and crossed into the goalmouth, with Green unable apply a touch to divert into the net.

Leamington enjoyed their best spell late in the game, without ever testing Boro keeper Ryan Whitley, who thus claimed his 55th clean sheet for the club.

Right-back Jack Waldron put in a great performance against Leamington. Photo by Wandering Photography

Meredith passed to Shaw, whose shot was blocked by Maloney, and seconds before the final whistle, a goalmouth scramble ended with Colville kicking clear.

BORO - Whitley, Waldron (Duckworth 80), Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Myers 80), Maloney, S.Walker (Chapman 80), Allan (Wiles 69), Colville, unused subs - Romero (GK), Tear.

LEAMINGTON - Ravenhill, Meredith, Quaynor, Evans (Streete 80), A.Walker (c), Berridge (Lynn 52), Shaw, Clarke, Chiha (Burton 59), Crowther, Van Lier (Shorrock 34), unused sub - Knott (GK).

REFEREE - Luis Griffiths

BORO GOALS - Harry Green 13, Stephen Walker 32

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 13 (9 on target) LEAMINGTON 3 (0 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 4 LEAMINGTON 1

OFFSIDES - BORO 3 LEAMINGTON 0

YELLOW CARDS - Rio Allan (Boro), Archie Crowther (Leamington)

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Ste Walker.

ATTENDANCE - 1,083.