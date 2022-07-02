Defender Fishley was snapped up by Deacey for Boro in May 2019.
He has left Yorkshire Amateur to re-unite with Deacey, the move being confirmed on Friday.
He told the Tadcaster website: "I enjoy playing for John Deacey. He has a good football brain and always tells you how it is. His teams play attractive football and I think he will push for something this coming season. Tadcaster Albion is a nice club and I am looking forward to playing for them."
Midfielder Dixon joined Tadcaster on Thursday, having played last season with Bridlington Town.
Dixon will link up with former Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew, who also signed for Deacey's team last week as a player, as did former Boro star Pete Davidson, who was Brid Town skipper last season.
Another former Boro player, defender Jack Johnson, also joined Albion last week from Pickering Town.