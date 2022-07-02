Former Scarborough Athletic and Bridlington Town midfielder Peter Davidson has joined Tadcaster Albion

Defender Fishley was snapped up by Deacey for Boro in May 2019.

He has left Yorkshire Amateur to re-unite with Deacey, the move being confirmed on Friday.

He told the Tadcaster website: "I enjoy playing for John Deacey. He has a good football brain and always tells you how it is. His teams play attractive football and I think he will push for something this coming season. Tadcaster Albion is a nice club and I am looking forward to playing for them."

Matty Dixon, left in action for Bridlington Town, has joined Tadcaster

Midfielder Dixon joined Tadcaster on Thursday, having played last season with Bridlington Town.

Dixon will link up with former Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew, who also signed for Deacey's team last week as a player, as did former Boro star Pete Davidson, who was Brid Town skipper last season.

Another former Boro player, defender Jack Johnson, also joined Albion last week from Pickering Town.