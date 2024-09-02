Scarborough Athletic Reserves surge to 5-1 home win against East Riding Rangers

Scarborough Athletic Reserves surged to a 5-1 home win against East Riding Rangers

Scarborough Athletic Reserves returned to winning ways in the Humber Premier League with a 5-1 defeat of East Riding Rangers on Saturday afternoon at the Filey Community Ground.

Boro Reserves lost their unbeaten record with a 2-0 away loss to Pocklington Town on Tuesday as Jimmy Jackson and Carl Brewer netted for the hosts.

But Paul Exley’s side were back on winning form on Saturday against East Riding, with an early set-piece goal from man of the match Callum Hudson setting the tone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visiting keeper was in fine form, making some good saves, and both sides hit the woodwork, before Boro doubled their lead when skipper Jake Reeves curled a brilliant right-foot shot from distance, into the top corner.

Boro Reserves Coach Ryan McDowell, left and manager Paul Exley.

Rangers pulled one back when Lgli Nezaj fired in off the inside of the post, but Boro went 3-1 before the interval when Luke Rees headed in his fourth goal in five games.

Boro played some lovely football after the break, adding further goals through Robbie Scarborough and Emilio Colangelo-Cole to wrap up a convincing victory, to climb to third place in the Humber Premier League.

Boss Exley is delighted with the start his team has made since stepping up from the East Riding County League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one defeat in their first five games leaves them one point adrift of early leaders Hedon Rangers, and level on points with Pocklington Town.

This coming Saturday the reserves are away to Hessle Rangers, who earned a 3-3 draw with Hedon on Saturday.