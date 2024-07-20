Boro players celebrate one of the 11 goals against Barton Town, including two of the hat-trick heroes, Frank Mulhern, left, and Dom Tear, second from right.

Boro romped to a thumping 11-0 win against NCEL Premier Division side Barton Town, with three players contributing hat-tricks.

Boss Jono Greening was without Lewis Maloney (unavailable) and both Luca Colville and Alex Brown (minor injuries), keeper Ryan Whitley was rested, writes Steve Adamson.

Visitors Barton, managed by Boro old boy Anthony Bowsley, had ex-Seadogs Scott Phillips and James Hitchcock in their side.

In a one-sided encounter Boro raced into a 4-0 lead within the first 16 minutes.

Goalscorer Harry Green on the run against Barton. PHOTOS BY WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

The outstanding Harry Green fired wide, then an Alex Purver corner found Bailey Gooda, whose shot was diverted inside the right-hand post by Dom Tear to open the scoring.

Frank Mulhern’s 20-yard free-kick forced a good diving save from keeper Hitchcock, before Green raced down the right, and pulled the ball back across goal for Mulhern to slam home.

Sixty seconds later it was 3-0 as Purver played a short corner on the left to Mulhern, who curled his shot inside the top left corner.

Mulhern then completed a four-minute hat-trick, with Green again the provider, racing down the wing and sending a low ball across the goalmouth for Mulhern to side-foot home.

Midfielder Kieran Glynn on the ball for the home team.

Barton centre-back Fin Pulford did well to block shots from Tear and Alex Wiles, but Boro went 5-0 up on 27 minutes when Michael Duckworth went forward down the right, got to the byeline and sent over a cross which was headed home by Tear.

A sixth goal arrived when Green’s ball into the box was smashed goalwards by Wiles, but Hitchcock dived to push clear, only for Tear to tap in the rebound.

A mazy Green dribble ended when his shot was tipped round the post by the keeper, then Purver’s through-ball sent Green clear, but he was halted by a superb sliding tackle from Louis Boyd.

Both sides made several changes at the interval, but Boro immediately added to their lead, when Gooda’s ball forward found Richie Bennett, who fired inside the far post with his first touch since joining the fray.

Boro celebrate a goal in their 11-0 hammering of Barton Town.

Hitchcock twice palmed away shots from Wiles, while Bennett and the trialist winger both shot wide.

In a rare Barton attack, Will Waudby’s cross found the head of his brother Tom, but Boro’s trialist keeper saved easily.

Green beat two defenders before firing wide, Bennett curled a free-kick past the far post, then Wiles teed up the trialist midfielder, who slotted neatly past the keeper to make it 8-0, then Bennett fired a 30-yard shot into the bottom right corner to make it nine.

A Green shot forced a terrific save from Hitchcock, with Bennett screwing the rebound wide. Barton’s best move came on 81 minutes when Fraser Papprill surged forward and set up Matty Stafford, whose fierce shot was blocked by Will Thornton.

Two late goals completed the rout, Bennett pounced on a defensive mix-up, and rounded the keeper to slot home, then Bennett headed forward to Green, who also rounded the keeper and netted.

Fair play to Barton, who never stopped battling, despite the gulf in class, with energetic midfielder Grant Tait especially impressive.

BORO - Trialist, Duckworth, Trialist, Weledji, Gooda (c), Glynn, Green, Purver, Mulhern, Wiles, Tear. Subs used - Thornton, Bennett, 2 trialists

BARTON TOWN - Hitchcock, Brown, Boyd, Pulford, King, Papprill, T. Waudby, Norfolk (c), Phillips, Tait, Moody. Subs used - W. Waudby, Thompson, K. Green, Harman, Aydemir, Clayton, Stafford, 2 trialists

REFEREE - Darius Bradley

GOALS - BORO - Dom Tear 8, 27, 31, Frank Mulhern 12, 13, 16, Richie Bennett 46, 70, 83, Trialist 66, Harry Green 87

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 23 (17 on target) BARTON 4 (2 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 4 BARTON 1

OFFSIDES - BORO 4 BARTON TOWN 2

YELLOW CARD - BARTON - Tom Waudby

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green

ATTENDANCE- 395