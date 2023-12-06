Scarborough Athletic 'should find out today' if they are to be reinstated into the FA Cup

A decision on whether to reinstate Scarborough Athletic into the FA Cup could be made later today (Wed Dec 6), according to the manager of the team they would be due to face.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seadogs were knocked out of the competition’s first round by League Two outfit Forest Green, in a tie which went to a replay last month.

But Forest Green’s second round fixture at Blackpool, which should have been played this past weekend, was postponed when the Football Association said it was investigating a matter in relation to the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green in the Scarborough tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said the club had been informed that they should know a decision by today and was left fuming by the late postponement of the tie, which he said would only add to the hectic schedule over Christmas.

And if the Seadogs are reinstated, the incentive to beat Blackpool is huge – the winners will face a money-spinning clash away to Premier League Nottingham Forest.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull told the Scarborough News, prior to the Forest Green replay, that facing Blackpool in the next round was “a massive opportunity” for the club and could be worth £80,000 [in reward money and add-ons].

In fact, the Seadogs were a whisker away from pulling off an historic upset in the first game as they led Forest Green 1-0 into stoppage time until the Gloucestershire outfit pulled off a last-gasp leveller to force a replay.