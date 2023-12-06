News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic 'should find out today' if they are to be reinstated into the FA Cup

A decision on whether to reinstate Scarborough Athletic into the FA Cup could be made later today (Wed Dec 6), according to the manager of the team they would be due to face.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:03 GMT
The Seadogs were knocked out of the competition’s first round by League Two outfit Forest Green, in a tie which went to a replay last month.

But Forest Green’s second round fixture at Blackpool, which should have been played this past weekend, was postponed when the Football Association said it was investigating a matter in relation to the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green in the Scarborough tie.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said the club had been informed that they should know a decision by today and was left fuming by the late postponement of the tie, which he said would only add to the hectic schedule over Christmas.

And if the Seadogs are reinstated, the incentive to beat Blackpool is huge – the winners will face a money-spinning clash away to Premier League Nottingham Forest.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull told the Scarborough News, prior to the Forest Green replay, that facing Blackpool in the next round was “a massive opportunity” for the club and could be worth £80,000 [in reward money and add-ons].

In fact, the Seadogs were a whisker away from pulling off an historic upset in the first game as they led Forest Green 1-0 into stoppage time until the Gloucestershire outfit pulled off a last-gasp leveller to force a replay.

More to follow in due course.

