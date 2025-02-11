Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s edged out 3-1 by leaders Bishopthorpe

​Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in one of their best performances of the season, despite losing 3-1 at home to City of York Girls Football League leaders Bishopthorpe.

In the first half the hosts were resolute in defence but around the 25-minute mark the visitors hit three goals in the space of 15 minutes, the first goal looking offside, and the third an unstoppable volley.

The second half was a different story altogether, the hosts battled hard, defended well and with a bit of luck could have scored a handful of goals.

In the end it was only one, a sublime looping 75th-minute strike from Lily Parker from 25 yards into the top left hand corner.

Girl of the game was winger Rebecca Addison who really stepped up, running box to box and a constant threat on the left flank.