Scarborough Ladies Under-11s see off Scarborough Ladies Under-11s Reds

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s Reds (red kit) battle it out with hosts Scarborough Ladies Under-11s (white kit) Photos by Richard Ponter

Although the home side Boro put most of the pressure on during the first half of the game some superb defending by the Reds kept them at bay.

An injury to outstanding defender Maddie Dunn seemed to change things for the worse for the Reds.

And it wasn’t long before the home side were able to capitalise with a superb hat-trick by Anna Donbavand.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other goals came from Matilda Jordan, Alicia Leake, Sophie Gray, a superb solo effort from girl of the match Molly Lassey, and an unfortunate own goal from a long throw in by Sophie Gray.

A special mention needs to go to Reds keeper Lilly Brown for some outstanding saves throughout the match and Kate Peaker for some resolute defending at the back for the Reds.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s came away from Shiptonthorpe with a 4-1 victory to increase their hopes of taking the league title.

Scarborough started the first half on the front foot playing some outstanding football, and deservedly went ahead through Alesha Grime.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s Reds

Now playing with even more confidence they started to pick their hosts apart.

Some intricate football involving Brooke Southren, Jemima Chapman and Grime set up Gracie McLoughlin to strike Boro’s second.

The third followed shortly after when Grime pounced on a clearance from keeper Coral Ashby to finish with a clever flick and notch the Under-13s’ 100th league goal of the campaign.

The hosts netted just before the half-time break with a flowing move to reduce the score.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s

The second half went the same way with Boro again creating chances but despite a spirited display from Shiptonthorpe it was Boro putting the game beyond the hosts when Grime completed her hat-trick.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s secured a 2-0 win at Shiptonthorpe.

Boro were the better team in the early stages but seemed to lack some confidence.

The visiting team kept on the pressure but Shiptonthorpe’s resolute defending kept them in the game.

Into the second half Boro kept up the pressure and Pippa Wedge was the standout player causing all sorts of problems on the wing.

The Reds won a corner when defender Ellie Sullivan pushed up and managed a tidy finish, putting the away side 1-0 ahead.

Shiptonthorpe looked good on the break but ever solid defensive work from Boro kept them at bay.

Then it was Bella Shaw’s turn to get on the scoresheet after her goal drought was ended, her hard work finally paid off and the final score was 2-0 to the Reds.

Girl of the game was Wedge playing the best game in a red shirt the coaches have seen this season.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s suffered a 4-0 loss at title-chasing Bishopthorpe White Rose despite a strong display.

The whole Scarborough team impressed yet again as their improvement continued, having lost 6-0 to this side at home earlier this year.

The visitors only trailed to an unlucky own goal just before the break.

Keeper Brooke Mason pulled off a string of fine saves and defenders Neve and Ava Hutchings, Teo Baltatu and Ruby Carney made a lot of solid blocks and clearances.

The midfield of Jess Morgan, Milly Walker and Sarah Dicks also linked up well, with forwards Ellie-Mae Bloomfield and Erin White now starting to build a strong attacking partnership.

The hosts, who are second in the table, scored three goals in the latter stages to wrap up the win.