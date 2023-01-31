Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites net magnificent 7-1 victory
Hosts Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Whites put in a dominant display against a strong physical York RI team, running out 7-1 winners to continue their unbeaten run.
Scarborough were 3-0 up at the break thanks to a Lacey O’Hara brace and a Chloe McArthur goal.
Scarborough continued with the momentum in the second half adding another four goals, O'Hara completing her hat-trick and further goals from Anna Donbavand, Eva Hague and Sophie Overfield.
York managed a consolation goal with a great strike.
The home team put in a superb display and shared the girl of the game award.
Keeper Elle Abell produced great saves when called up on., the defence of Grace Roberts, Sophie Grey and Grace Leach stood strong with Grey making some great tackles and bursting runs forward. In midfield there were great battling performances from Matilda Jordan, Anya Joy, Anna Donbavand and Martha Stockill.
This was capped by great attacking performances from Overfield, McArthur, Hague and O’Hara.
Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds suffered a 1-0 home loss against second-placed Strensall Tigers.
The game was very tight but both teams created chances and in the dying minutes a breakthrough by Amelia Dickinson looked like the chance to equalise but she was denied by the post.
Lilly Brown was strong in defence for Boro, while Maddie Dunn, Poppy Timmins and Layla Horne all shone but the girl of the match went to Erin Hirst with a solid display in defence.