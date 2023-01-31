News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites net magnificent 7-1 victory

Hosts Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Whites put in a dominant display against a strong physical York RI team, running out 7-1 winners to continue their unbeaten run.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:25pm
Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites net magnificent 7-1 victory
Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites net magnificent 7-1 victory

​Scarborough were 3-0 up at the break thanks to a Lacey O’Hara brace and a Chloe McArthur goal.

Scarborough continued with the momentum in the second half adding another four goals, O'Hara completing her hat-trick and further goals from Anna Donbavand, Eva Hague and Sophie Overfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York managed a consolation goal with a great strike.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds lost out 1-0 to Strensall Tigers
Most Popular

The home team put in a superb display and shared the girl of the game award.

Keeper Elle Abell produced great saves when called up on., the defence of Grace Roberts, Sophie Grey and Grace Leach stood strong with Grey making some great tackles and bursting runs forward. In midfield there were great battling performances from Matilda Jordan, Anya Joy, Anna Donbavand and Martha Stockill.

This was capped by great attacking performances from Overfield, McArthur, Hague and O’Hara.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds suffered a 1-0 home loss against second-placed Strensall Tigers.

The game was very tight but both teams created chances and in the dying minutes a breakthrough by Amelia Dickinson looked like the chance to equalise but she was denied by the post.

Lilly Brown was strong in defence for Boro, while Maddie Dunn, Poppy Timmins and Layla Horne all shone but the girl of the match went to Erin Hirst with a solid display in defence.