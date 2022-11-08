Scarborough Ladies Under-15s battle hard to earn first-ever home league success

Scarborough Under-15s line up before their 2-1 home win against Wigginton Grasshoppers PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

The home side opened the scoring early on with a superb 18-yard strike into the top corner from Mollie Morrison.

The advantage was doubled a few minutes later when striker Ellie-Mae Bloomfield controlled the ball well before smashing a shot past the Grasshoppers keeper.

The visitors also had their chances in an entertaining first half, but Brooke Mason kept them out with some strong goalkeeping.

Mollie Morrison's shot puts the hosts 1-0 ahead

Wigginton came out strongly after the break and pulled a goal back with a thumping shot, but despite having most of the possession in the second half they failed to grab a leveller thanks to fine defending by Teo Baltatu, Neve and Ava Hutchings and some great saves by Mason.

Grasshoppers did get the ball in the net late on but it was correctly ruled out for offside, and the hosts dug deep for a deserved win, their first of the season and their first-ever at home.

Keeper Mason was named girl of the game but all 10 players who featured deserve full credit for a brilliant team performance in wet and windy conditions.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds won 5-1 at Elvington Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie-Mae Bloomfield, no 16, celebrates her goal with Sarah Dicks, no 14

Amelia Dickinson continued her fine form with her second hat-trick in as many weeks.

Emily York chased down a through-ball to be one on one with the keeper to score her goal.

Sub Poppy Timmins completed the win with a well-taken goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s’ fantastic form continued with a ruthless 6-0 demolition at Brayton Belles.

Boro were in complete control from the kick-off and a stunning first- half hat-trick from striker Kelsey McGough and a fine finish from fellow striker Lucy Fairbank put them 4-0 up at the break.

A further goal each for player of the match McGough and Fairbank took the final score to 6-0.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites continued their unbeaten run to the season with a thumping 10-1 win over Bishopthorpe White Rose Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Anna Donbavand opened the scoring for the hosts, then Lacey O’Hara helped herself to an incredible double hat-ttrick before the break.To their credit Bishopthorpe came out roaring after half-time and managed to nip a goal back, but the excellent Chloe McArthur grabbed a well worked goal and then midfield dynamo Macy Crane also netted. Sophie Overfield capped things off with a deflected corner.

O’Hara received the girl of the match award, with special mention to Matilda Jordan and Molly Lassey.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s lost out 1-0 against second-placed Bishopthorpe.

After a goalless first half, one lapse in concentration let the strong Bishopthorpe team in to score the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough piled on the pressure and went close for most of the second half but it wasn't to be.

The girl of the game went to Kimberly Rowe.