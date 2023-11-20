Scarborough Sirens hit top form to bag top spot in North Riding FA tournament
Organised by Jasmine Morris or the North Riding FA, this tournament saw 80 women, 18+, from Scarborough, York, Ryedale and Middlesborough in action.
As well as the hosts and Sirens, teams from Leyburn United Women, Howden AFC Ladies, Linthorpe Academicals, Duncombe Park Ladies, York Railway Institute and Kader Ladies took part.
The Sirens made a good start, as an own goal from Leyburn gave the Sirens their first win. White Rose were next, and Olivia Smith’s goal earned Sirens another 1-0 success.
Sirens went into their third game on a high, against York RI AFC.
Linking up well and getting in some strong passes forward. Aimee Ireland, Chloe Greechan scored for the Sirens, then Smith netted again to seal a 3-0 win.
Sirens went into the fourth game with confidence and secured another 3-0 triumph, against Duncombe Park, thanks to goals from Smith, Ireland and Melissa Rainton.
The Sirens led the table with 12 points after four games, in their next clash they went ahead against Linthorpe, but the Academicals equalised and it finished as a 1-1 draw.
Howden AFC took the lead in the final game, but Sirens fought from behind and Greechan notched o make it a second 1-1 draw.
Sirens took top spot in the league table with 14 points. three ahead of Bishopthope.
The next tournament, is being hosted on December 3 where the Sirens will be looking to hold onto their lead.