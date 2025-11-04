Scarborough Sirens storm to 4-0 home victory against Driffield Ladies

Scarborough Sirens stormed to a 4-0 home victory against Driffield Ladies

Scarborough Sirens stormed to a 4-0 home victory against Driffield Ladies on Sunday.

The hosts, sponsored by Luxe Lounge, started the game with great tempo, got the ball down and played great football.

It wasn’t long until Chloe Bennett, one of the top goalscorers this season, gave the Sirens an early lead.

An unexpected change in the team halfway through first half put midfielder Paige Smith in the front three.

Smith quickly found the back of the net and then added a second in quick succession, clearly settling into the striker position very well as Sirens went into half-time 3-0 up.

The second half appeared to be a different game, the game slowed and link-up plays were not happening.

Driffield stepped up in their defensive play making it more difficult for strikers to break through.

The Sirens finally found their feet again and started communicating and playing as a team.

Credit to Driffield’s defence and goalkeeper who worked tirelessly to keep us at bay and their keeper making some outstanding saves.

Finally, Nat Wilson hit the back of the net with a lovely finish round the keeper.

The Sirens Player of the match was Melissa Rainton, who worked tirelessly on the left wing, defending when needed and making herself known in attacking plays.