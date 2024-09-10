Scarborough Sirens show off their trophy.

The Scarborough Sirens women’s football team claimed victory in the North Riding Women’s Recreational League.

It was a tight competition, and it came down to the final day to decide on the winner.

Sirens put on a strong game, along with the other top four opposition teams, Linthorpe Academicals, Bishopthorpe White Rose and Howden FC. It all came down to the last game, between Linthorpe and Howden, with both teams on 68 points while Sirens sat in first on 70 points.

Both teams fought until the last whistle, but it ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving both teams with 69 points on the table, so Sirens won the league and their first trophy.

The Scarborough Sirens celebrate their trophy success.

A week later the Sirens had their first league match, in the North Riding Football League, losing 5-0 at home to Wigginton.

The hosts played a high press, testing the Sirens defence and led 2-0 at the break

The Sirens managed to push out during the second half, with two shots coming off the crossbar and some off target. Tensions became raised in midfield, causing the ref to send a player off from each team.

Unfortunately it wasn't the Sirens’ day and Wigginton got three more shots in to secure a 5-0 win.

If you would like to come and support, this Sunday, is Sirens’ first home game, 2pm kick-off at Pindar, against Boro Rangers.

if you are interested in football, and want to play in a league or recreationally, Sirens are after more 18+ women to join. If interested please contact us via Facebook, Instagram or email, [email protected].