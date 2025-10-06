Seamer Sports, yellow and blue kit, won 3-2 on the road at Great Driffield AFC Rovers. Photo by TCF Photography

Seamer Sports carried on their fine start to the Right Car East Riding County League Championship season with a hard-earned 3-2 win at Great Driffield AFC Rovers.

Seamer started strong in the opening minutes with a free-kick from the halfway line dropping to Alfie Pearce at the back post who slots it away calmly to give Seamer the start they were looking for.

The chances were coming thick and fast for Seamer, after being denied a stonewall penalty they finally found their second as Jensen Bradbury whipped in a great ball to Finlay Sayers free in the middle of the box for a cool volley.

The second half saw Seamer now facing new problems against the wind.

It was a scrappy second half as the villagers found the third goal after an abundance of chances, once again through the in-form Sayers.

Driffield got one back in the last 10 minutes direct from a corner in the wind and quickly fired a second in after another corner however it wasn’t enough as Seamer saw out the game and take all three points.

Seamer man of the match was Jake Gallagher.

AFC Eastfield continued their winning performances with a hard-fought 4-3 Division Three win at Great Driffield Development under difficult windy conditions.

Aaron Holdsworth opened the scoring with only three minutes on the clock from outside the penalty area.

The game settled, and the home team equalised, only for Darren Clough to retain the lead.

Man of the match Ryan Herrington added a third with the best goal of the game. He volleyed from 35 yards and left the keeper watching the ball hit the back of the net.

Full credit must be given to the home side, who fought back to level the score at 3-3.

Kaylum Stingemore, in goal, turned villain to hero in a matter of minutes who initially conceded a penalty and then saved it to keep the score evenly balanced.

With only five minutes remaining, Chris Sowray troubled the home side's defence and was fouled inside the penalty area. Richard Tolliday hit the roof of the net to put AFC Eastfield back in the lead.

The final few minutes were frantic as the home side tried to equalise. However, AFC Eastfield were able to hold out for their first away win.

In the Premiership, Hedon Rangers handed the win to scheduled visitors Edgehill while Filey Town drew 1-1 at home to Haltemprice.

Scalby suffered a 11-0 loss at Kingswood United in Division One and in the North Riding FA Challenge Cup, Westover Wasps lost 3-1 at home to Carperby Rovers.

In the East Riding FA Qualifying Cup, Hunmanby drew 1-1 at Market Weighton Town Reserves, the hosts winning 5-4 on penalties.

Billy Lawson scored for Hunmanby.