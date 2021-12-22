Sleights FC hammered Sinnington 12-0.

Skipper and man of the match Charlie Smith led the way with five goals, defender Adam Entwistle bagged a brace and the rest were shared out.

Midfielder Robbie Hurworth kept up his great scoring record, Jack Henshaw, Billy Graham, Taylor Humble and Liam Rissen completing the scoring.

Fishburn Park suffered a 4-1 loss at title-chasing Boro Rangers in the North Riding League Premier Division.

Right-sided midfielder Tom Shrimpton was on the scoresheet for the visitors, with defender Joe Crowther named as the Park man of the match.

Park return to action on Saturday January 8 at home to York League Premier Division side Old Malton St Mary’s in their North Riding FA Saturday County Cup quarter-final.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost 5-3 at home to South Park Rangers in the First Division East.

Lealholm’s home league game against Redcar Town Reserves was postponed.