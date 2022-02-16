Sleights edge to Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy win at derby rivals Goldsborough United

Sleights

There were five changes from boss Andrew Hardy from the last outing a fortnight ago, with Mike Coates returning at right-back; newly-signed Carl Harris went in at centre-back; Jim Niel came in at left-back; Ben Duell was back in midfield; and George Sault returned in the number 10 role, writes Keith Sales.

There was an early scare for Goldsborough when a through-ball split the defence, the forward doing well to round Pete Diaz-Thomson. Nath Smurthwaite was well placed though to make a great block on the line.

Ry Roe had a sighter at the other end after good work from Duell, firing over from outside the area. Sleights were on top but the Goldsborough defence stood firm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goldsborough United

When the defence was breached, Goldsborough had Diaz-Thomson to thank for keeping things level. A good save low down was bettered by a brilliant stop to his right. In between those

Damon Craig almost capitalised on a weak back pass only for the keeper to scramble the ball clear.

Good link-up play between Roe and Craig almost broke the deadlock, Roe not quite able to connect fully with Craig’s cross.

As half-time approached gloveman Diaz-Thomson made another good stop from point blank range to keep things goalless.

Diaz-Thomson was straight into action at the start of the second half, standing tall and showing good handling to deny Sleights.

Sault was tireless, closing down well and trying to break forward, while Phil Spencer and Duell hassled and harried in the middle of the park.

Another outstanding save from Diaz-Thomson was followed by a Goldsborough chance from a corner, Roe’s excellent delivery headed just wide by a combination of Craig and Ben Watson.

Loud appeals for a penalty were waved away as Coates went down in the box, during the first real spell of pressure for Goldsborough in the half.

It was looking like one goal could be the decider, and it was Sleights who broke the deadlock.

A good through-ball split the defence, and striker Charlie Smith showed quick feet to round Diaz-Thomson before rolling the ball into the corner to put Sleights ahead.

The goal knocked the wind out of Goldsborough, who struggled to cause the Sleights defence any real problems as the half went on.

Roe fired over from distance, but the Sleights keeper was largely untroubled.