Sleights FC are dressed for success thanks to Whitby Seafoods kit deal

Sleights show off their new kit sponsored by Whitby Seafoods

Club chairman Andrew Snaith said: “I’d like to thank Barrie Harland and everyone at Whitby Seafoods for their help, and they’ve worked closely with our manager Ed Turner who’s been brilliant too. We love the new kit and it was great to christen it with a big win.”

The first game Sleights played in the new kit was an 8-2 win against Bagby & Balk on January 8 in the Beckett League first division at the AC Building and Property Maintenance Sports.

On Saturday in a match switched to Sherburn, Sleights romped to an 11-1 win in the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrie Harland from Whitby Seafoods and Taylor Humble, Sleights player, show off the new kit sponsored by Whitby Seafoods before the team's 8-2 win over Bagby and Balk at the AC Building and Property Maintenance Sports on Lowdale Lane.

The holders made it into the last four as Joe Hugill smashed in four and man of the match skipper Charlie Smith notched a hat-trick.