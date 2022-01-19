Sleights FC are dressed for success thanks to Whitby Seafoods kit deal
Sleights FC are in top gear thanks to a brand new team kit provided by sponsor Whitby Seafoods.
Club chairman Andrew Snaith said: “I’d like to thank Barrie Harland and everyone at Whitby Seafoods for their help, and they’ve worked closely with our manager Ed Turner who’s been brilliant too. We love the new kit and it was great to christen it with a big win.”
The first game Sleights played in the new kit was an 8-2 win against Bagby & Balk on January 8 in the Beckett League first division at the AC Building and Property Maintenance Sports.
On Saturday in a match switched to Sherburn, Sleights romped to an 11-1 win in the Ryedale Hospital Cup.
The holders made it into the last four as Joe Hugill smashed in four and man of the match skipper Charlie Smith notched a hat-trick.
Will Cork-Dove hit two and Robbie Hurworth and Jacob Rigden netted one each.