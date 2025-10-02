Soni Fergus shines in Lealholm’s 4-1 Macmillan Bowl win at Seaton Carew Reserves

Jack Kilpatrick scored twice in Whitby Fishermen's Society's 5-3 loss. Photo by Brian Murfield

A Soni Fergus double steered Lealholm to a 4-1 win at Seaton Carew Reserves in the North Riding Football League Macmillan Bowl on Saturday.

​Calum Ripley gave the visitors a flying start with a second-minute goal, man of the match Fergus doubling the lead eight minutes before the interval and Zac Tennant making it 3-0 on the strike of half-time.

Fergus’ second goal, on 63 minutes, effectively sealed the win, while sub Liam Abbey struck a late consolation for the hosts.

Fishburn Park fought back from a goal down at half-time to earn a 2-1 home success against Guisborough Town Reserves 1 in the Premier Division.

Basement club Staithes Athletic slumped to a 6-0 home loss against title-chasing Great Ayton United.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered a 5-3 loss at New Marske in the Lou Moore Trophy group stage.

Jack Kilpatrick struck twice for the Fishermen, with Karl Storr also on target.

The game of the day was a midday kick-off in Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two as second- placed Whitby Fishermen’s Academy travelled to third placed Sinnington.

Though the hosts began on the front foot a 15-minute period in the first half would see the coastal side score three goals. Jay Jordan with a brace followed by a Daniel Brown finish.

Sinners, by their own admission were sloppy in their defending.

Second half was a slightly different story for the home side as they hit back with goals from Aidan Taylor & Jordan Anderson.

Sadly for Sinnington as they pressed for the elusive equaliser Whitby would break with a sucker punch goal from Rhys Kipling inside the final ten minutes.

The latest Whitby derby saw Goldsborough defeat Fishburn Park Academy 4-0.

Among the goals for the hosts were Dominic Ingham who struck twice, followed by efforts from Jake Hambley and Ben Watson.

It was honours even at Crayke as Kirkdale and Danby shared the spoils in a Division One clash.

The hosts went into an early lead through Rob Galtrey.

However, United would be left to rue many golden opportunities to increase their lead as Danby grabbed a late equaliser from a set piece.