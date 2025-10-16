Steve Brennan confirmed as the new Bridlington Town AFC Chief Executive Officer

Steve Brennan, centre, is welcomed by Bridlington Town chairman Daniel Rogers, right, as the new Chief Executive Officer to replace Gavin Branton, left.

​Bridlington Town AFC have appointed Steve Brennan as Chief Executive Officer after the departure of Gavin Branton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Bridlington Town website said: “Gavin departs to take up an exciting new position with the Northern Premier League as Head of Education and Training, following over three decades of outstanding service to Bridlington Town.

"His commitment, leadership and contribution to the club across countless roles over many years have been instrumental in the Seasiders’ progress both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Gavin for his dedication, professionalism and passion, and wishes him every success in his new role.

“Steve Brennan joins as Chief Executive Officer with a proven track record in youth football and education through SFS, and with strong ties to our community partnerships including SFS and CYP.

"His appointment underlines the club’s focus on building clear pathways for young people, strengthening our football and education programmes, and accelerating our growth on and off the pitch.

“Working alongside the Chairman, first-team management and wider staff, Steve will lead on operational excellence, commercial development and long-term strategy as Bridlington Town pursues its ambition to progress up the football pyramid and create a welcoming home for players, supporters and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Bridlington Town AFC as Chief Executive Officer.

"The club has a rich history and a passionate community around it, and I’m excited to help lead the next stage of its development, both on and off the pitch.

"My background in business, education and player development through the SFS programme has shown me how powerful the right environment can be for young people.

"That same philosophy will be central to Bridlington Town’s future…developing pathways, opportunities, and a community that supports both performance and personal growth for long term success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with Dan, Mike, and the wider team, our focus will be on strengthening the club’s foundations, growing commercial activity, and creating a place where players, fans, and families feel truly part of something special.”

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Gavin Branton said:“I first saw Bridlington Town in 1965 and for the past 3 decades have been actively involved undertaking various roles with the club.

"Culminating with the honour of being the CEO. So – it was always going to take a very special opportunity to tempt me to leave the club.

“I am honoured and proud to have been given the trust and opportunity to take up the prestigious role of Education and Development Manager with the Northern Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My new role will enable me to contribute to the continued development of the Northern Premier League and make a positive difference to 88 member clubs across 4 divisions – rather than just Bridlington Town.

"The time to move on is absolutely right both professionally and personally. However, I will always treasure and cherish my time serving the club. I will not be a stranger at The Mounting Systems Stadium but obviously due to any possible conflict of interest I cannot hold any official position within Bridlington Town.”