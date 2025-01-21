Super Storr hits five as Whitby Fishermen’s Society net 8-1 Lou Moore Trophy win against New Marske

Karl Storr hit five as Whitby Fishermen’s Society netted an 8-1 Lou Moore Trophy win against New Marske.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society earned an 8-1 home win against New Marske in the North Riding Football League Lou Moore Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

After just 10 minutes the Marske keeper dropped the ball from a setpiece to allow skipper Karl Storr to poke home from three yards out, and he added his second 10 minutes later. Joe Hutchinson quickly added a third before Storr completed a treble on the stroke of half-time.

Marske scored five minutes into the second half through Adam Burns, but the hosts soon got back in control on the hour mark as the skipper added his fourth. Jack Kilpatrick, 16, added a sixth for Fishermen’s before man of the match Storr hit his fifth.

Matthew Sullivan got the eighth goal for the home side two minutes from time as they capped an excellent performance.

Staithes Athletic earned a 3-1 win at home to Beckett League side Goal Sports in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

Ryan Thompson opened the scoring on 25 minutes and Carl Gray added a second four minutes later, with Thompson netting again on the hour mark to secure the cup win for Athletic.

​In the second division, Whitby Fishermen's Society Dev lost 6-4 at Thornaby Town.

Man of the match Tommy Jobling curled a shot into the top corner followed by a Viachaslau Luksha effort, Thornaby pulled a goal back just before half-time.

The visitors scored a further two courtesy of Slater Jay but a big collapse followed in the last 25 minutes, Fishermen’s conceding five goals and losing the game 6-4.