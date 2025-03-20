Super-sub Rhys Davey fires Bridlington Rovers Millau to home win against South Cave United

Billy Tyler, right, was on target in Bridlington Rovers Millau's 4-0 home win against South Cave United Reserves on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

​Rhys Davey was the star man as Bridlington Rovers Millau bounced back from two losses in a row to win 4-0 at home to South Cave United Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership.

​Millau had lost out 4-1 at Cave earlier in the month, which, along with their 3-0 defeat at Brid Town Reserves, has dented their hopes of securing promotion from the Premiership into the Humber Premier League.

Super-sub Davey scored two goals on Saturday against Cave, with Billy Tyler and Kane Robinson also on target for the hosts, who secured a place in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup final earlier in the week with a 5-0 success at Market Weighton Town at Pocklington Town FC on Wednesday evening.

Millau will take on North Cave in the final after they earned a 2-1 win against Brid Town Reserves on Tuesday evening, also at The Balk.

Theo Flintoft scored the only goal for the Seasiders second string.

Millau, who are three points behind leaders Goole but have played two more games, head to lowly Easington on Saturday while Town Reserves make the trip to tackle North Ferriby FC Development.

Ben Ward scored Bridlington Rovers Reserves’ consolation goal in their 5-1 loss at Langtoft in the Championship North.

Seamer Sports earned a 3-1 home win against Flamborough AFC.

Zac Hastie's chipped shot beat the keeper from the edge of the box early in the first half to equalise after Boro had claimed an early advantage.

Seamer were unplayable in the second half with George Birley and Harley Thornton scoring near identical goals both placed in the top right corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts’ man of the match was Harry Holden with a great defensive display.

Flamborough host Newlands this Saturday in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final.

After earning a 10-2 home win against Newby, Edgehill know that if they can win their next league game, on Saturday at an in-form Seamer Sports, they will win the league title, ahead of Bridlington Spa.

Brid Rovers 1903 conceded their Division One game at Hessle Rangers Juniors as did Brid Rovers Pandas at AFC Skirlaugh in Division Two.