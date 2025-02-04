Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s

​Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in a promising display despite a 7-0 home loss at home to a strong Wigginton side on Sunday in the City of York Girls Football League.

​A keenly-contested first 45 minutes saw both sides create scoring chances but it was the home side who opened the scoring with a speculative looping shot from 30 yards out.

The home team found top gear in the first 15 minutes of the second half where they scored five goals while the visitors were adapting to a new formation, and another later on.

The girls of the game were Teo Baltatu and Ellie-Mae Bloomfield. Teo never stopped running all match, never gave up and battled for every ball, while Ellie-Mae was brilliant with her feet, control and offloading the ball for others and overall played a great game.