Teo and Ellie-Mae impress for Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s​ in loss at Wigginton

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18splaceholder image
Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s
​Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in a promising display despite a 7-0 home loss at home to a strong Wigginton side on Sunday in the City of York Girls Football League.

​A keenly-contested first 45 minutes saw both sides create scoring chances but it was the home side who opened the scoring with a speculative looping shot from 30 yards out.

The home team found top gear in the first 15 minutes of the second half where they scored five goals while the visitors were adapting to a new formation, and another later on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The girls of the game were Teo Baltatu and Ellie-Mae Bloomfield. Teo never stopped running all match, never gave up and battled for every ball, while Ellie-Mae was brilliant with her feet, control and offloading the ball for others and overall played a great game.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice