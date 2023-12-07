‘The biggest game in the club’s history’ - Scarborough Athletic chairman reacts to FA Cup replay news

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull has said he is ‘optimistic’ ahead of the club’s FA Cup First Round Replay against Forest Green Rovers.

The match will take place on Tuesday, December 12

The news that the replay was to take place was released on the Scarborough Athletic website late last night in a statement which read: “Following the announcement from The FA on Friday evening, which stated that Forest Green's FA Cup second-round tie at Blackpool on Saturday had been postponed because of a Football Association investigation into a Rovers player's eligibility in round one (against Scarborough Athletic).

“We have heard from The FA this evening that we will be replaying the Emirates FA Cup First Round tie against Forest Green Rovers at The Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday, 12th December at 7.45!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The game will be played to a conclusion, and the winners will play Blackpool FC on Tuesday 19th December at Bloomfield Road.”

Scarborough's fans are expected to make a 'massive difference' during the game

Club chairman, Trevor Bull, said: “It’s the biggest game in the club’s history, and there’s loads to do to be ready for next Tuesday, but we’re confident we can have everything in place.

“I’m more optimistic than I was before the first match as we’ve played them twice now, and in the first game we were really unlucky.

“The crowd made a real difference at the last home game and I know their players found it really hard to play against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really hope they can get under their skin and make a difference again this time.”

Scarborough led for much of the first match until conceeding a late equaliser

“The financial boost could be massive if we get past Forest Green, and after that there’s the potential for the match at Blackpool and maybe even Nottingham Forest, it’s a massive opportunity.”

Scarborough Athletic Marketing Director, Chris Marson, said: “It’s a unique scenario in football, it’s not happened before.

“As a kid you dream of the magic of the FA Cup.

“We thought we were down and out and yet here we are.

“We want the whole town to get behind the club on Tuesday night!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forest Green Rovers website gave more information on the circumstances surrounding the replay.

A statement released by the club read: “The FA charged Forest Green Rovers for fielding an ineligible player in The Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper tie against Scarborough Athletic, which constitutes a breach of FA Cup Rule 109, and Forest Green Rovers subsequently admitted this charge.”

A spokesperson for Scarborough Athletic said: “It is our understanding that the case was considered on its individual merits and that the outcome was one of the options available to the Professional Game Board and also that the decision is final and binding.

“We are now also able to inform you that it was also ordered that Scarborough Athletic FC retain all income from gate receipts from the match ordered to be replayed and that in addition Forest Green Rovers shall be responsible for their own travel and hotel costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now looking forward to what is going to be another massive occasion at the Flamingo Land Stadium with the winner of the tie to play Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday December 19.”

Blackpool FC have expressed their concern at the time taken to resolve the matter which has left the club facing six matches in just 16 days over the Christmas period.

A statement on the Blackpool FC website read: “Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the outcome of The FA's investigation concerning Forest Green Rovers.