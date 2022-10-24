The Valley hit Duncombe Park Reserves for six to stay top of Beckett League Division Two

Tom Lloyd was man of the match for Union Rovers against Amotherby & Swinton

Valley started in electric fashion when Rich Tolliday danced through the Duncombe defence and slotted home in the first 10 minutes.

The hosts made it 2-0 when man of the match Callum Randerson finished off a fine passing move. Tolliday added his second from a Randerson cross and then Tyson Stubbings made it 4-0, chipping the keeper after a fine through-ball from Tolliday.The second half was much more competitive but then two quickfire goals from captain Jake Adams and Jensen Bradbury sealed the result for Valley, Bradbury redeeming himself after he missed a penalty.

Sinnington are second after a brilliant 3-1 victory at Goal Sports.

Ryan Rivis hit a hat-trick for Wombleton Wanderers

The Sinners took the lead midway in the first half with a Jon Mitchell goal following a Luke Balderson right wing cross.

Twelve seconds into the second half the Sinners doubled their lead when Archie Turner’s right wing cross found Dougie Brewster unmarked to score with a close range tap-in.

Midway through the second half Balderson put the Sinners into a three goal lead with a penalty kick, five minutes from time player-boss Mark Plumpton scored for Goal Sports with a well-taken free-kick.

There was a first league win of the season for Rillington Rovers as they triumphed 3-1 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves thanks to goals scored by Nathan Wright and a brace for the impressive James Sawdon.

Amotherby’s man of the match Liam Foley scored, man of the Match for Rillington was Nathan Wright.

Wombleton Wanderers are third after a 8-1 home win against Goldsborough.

The Wombleton goals were scored by Jake Dennison, Curtis Dickinson, Kyle Wren, David Thompson (2), and a hat-trick for Ryan Rivis. Ben Watson was on target for United

Heslerton claimed a 4-3 win in a thriller at home to Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

On 16 minutes a free-kick by Jamie Atkinson saw Morgan Kendrew beat the Whitby offside trap and fire past the Fishermens keeper.

Eight minutes later Heslerton were two to the good. Ethan Chan drove the ball across halfway before feeding Charlie Richardson on the right wing, his first time cross into the box was perfect for Kendrew to head home from eight yards.Just inside the half hour and Pinder, who’d already rattled the bar, hit a delightful volley from 20 yards to make it 3-0.

Then, as Rob Ruston shaped to connect with a Kendrew corner, he was upended giving the referee no option but to point to the spot. Pinder was given the honours and he duly obliged from 12 yards to give his side a four goal advantage at the interval.The second half saw Whitby battle back with goals from Kieran Wade, Lewis Peel, and Tom Laxton.

Man of the Match for Heslerton was Kendrew, while the Fishermen’s award went to Marshall Kelly.

In Division One, Union Rovers claimed a 2-0 home win against Amotherby & Swinton thanks to a goal in each half from Luke Scott, both set up by Jamie Allen.Man of the Match winners were Tom Lloyd (Union Rovers) and Martyn Woodliffe (Amotherby & Swinton).

Thornton Dale claimed their first league win of the season with a 5-3 success at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Dale took the lead with a penalty by Owen Ellis, Marcus Godsell equalised but just before the break Ellis set up Morgan Elven to restore Dale’s lead.

The hosts doubled their lead after 62 minutes when Michael Scott scored a fine goal, two minutes later Ellis and Ryan Taylor combined well to set up Elven to score his second goal of the game.

Three minutes later Kirkby man of the match Godsell scored a second.

Nine minutes from time Dale’s star man Elven completed his hat-trick with a penalty. In the 87th minute Kirkby scored a third through Tom Skelton.

Kirkdale United won 3-0 at home to Ryedale Sports Club thanks to goals from Rob Galtrey (2) and David Millian.

After two big losses in a row Snainton managed to get back to winning ways again at Filey Town Reserves, triumphing 3-0 in the Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup.Tom Fletcher laid a pass onto Joe Milner to finish with his right foot to put the visitors ahead.

After a great pass from the impressive Regan Hewitt, Milner managed to beat the offside trap and a first time finish caught the Filey keeper out of position to double the lead for the visitors after the break.

Sub Leigh Watson tapped in from close range to make the final score 3-0 .

Man of the Match for Snainton was Alfie Roberts, while Sam Cooper. also impressed.Bagby and Balk lost 6-3 at Newby who play in the Scarborough League with Reece Windle, man of the match Henry Fisher and Will Fisher on target for Bagby.

Saturday’s action, 2pm ko

Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Kirkby Res, Bagby & Balk v Kirkdale Utd, Ryedale S C v Rosedale, Union Rovers v Thornton le Dale

Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v The Valley, Duncombe Pk Res v Goal Sports, Filey Town Res v Wombleton, Goldsborough v Rillington, Sinnington v Heslerton