Toby Shearsmith and Zac Wharton hit doubles as Heslerton Hunters Under-12s earn victory

Heslerton Hunters Under-12s earned a 4-1 home win against Strensall.

Toby Shearsmith opening the scoring with a rocket of a free-kick. Zac Wharton soon added a second with Shearsmith scoring a third to send the Hunters into the break with a comfortable lead.

Strensall came out fighting in the second half pulling a goal back, both teams had chances to score as they took it in turns to attack but it was left to Wharton to score Heslerton's fourth to secure the win.

Heslerton Heroes U15s lost 1-0 at home to high-flyers Dunnington on Sunday.

An entertaining end to end game was decided by a deflected effort wrong-footing the Heslerton keeper. Heslerton desperately came close on several occasions to scoring, Keane Welburn with the closest chance who was denied late in the second half by a brilliant goal-line clearance by the retreating defender.

​Heslerton Hedgehogs U16s had the bare 11 for the visit of Tockwith on Sunday in the York Youth Football League.

The hosts soon found themselves 2-0 down but rallied with Noah Johnson and Jamie Moss bringing the sides level only for Tockwith to go straight down the other end and restore their lead before adding another before the break.

In the second half both teams missed chances to score before Heslerton ran out of steam conceding three more goals late on.

Heslerton U8s travelled to Elm Park on Sunday with the hosts racing into an early lead.

Heslerton playing nice football couldn't break down the stubborn Park defence until the second half when goals from Harry Maw and two from Trent Simpson in a blistering three-minute spell made the game exciting but Park claimed victory.

Oliver King and Noah Holderness were the men of the match.