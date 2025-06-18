Trophy time for Scarborough Ladies FC stars at annual presentation night
Five players have been inducted into the 100 club, where a player has represented the club a 100 or more times in league and cup matches.
This year’s 100 Club members were Sophie Smith, Lucy Webster, Lucy Hartley, Ellie Sullivan and Ruby Isherwood
The club would like to thank all players, parents, carers and sponsors for their phenomenal support throughout the season.
Scarborough Ladies have some gaps in their age groups, up to and including Under-18s, and if any players would like to join Scarborough Ladies FC the club welcome girls of all ages and abilities to join the club and anyone interested should email [email protected] for further details.
All 148 girls, whose ages range from five to 18, received squad awards, with the following players winning individual trophies from their achievements during the season.
Roll of honour
Under-9s
Managers' Player Winner – Robyn Yorke
Most Improved – Isla Carter
Parents Player – Bella Cooper
Players Player – Oliva Ferguson
Under-10s Reds
Managers' Player Winner – Harper Elvidge
Most Improved – Nieve Page
Parents Player – Iris Banks
Players Player – Maisie Cooper
Under-12s
Managers' Player Winner – Isabel Wilson
Most Improved – Madison Fenby
Parents Player – Mollie Thompson
Players Player – Bella Mullen
Under-13s
Managers' Player Winner – Anna Upfold
Most Improved – Isla Lincoln
Parents Player – Evie Lincoln
Players Player – Maddison Southern
Under-14s
Managers' Player Winner – Isla Williams
Most Improved – Anna Donbavand
Parents Player – Mia Morris
Players Player – Mai Morris
Under-14 Lionesses
Managers' Player Winner – Emily Vasey
Most Improved – Layla Pashby
Parents Player – Poppy Timmins
Players Player – Thea McLean
Under-15s
Managers' Player Winner – Rachel Hodgson
Special Award – Molly Skelton
Parents Player – Ruby Isherwood
Players Player – Isla Jones
Under-18s
Managers' Player Winner – Teo Baltatu
Most Improved – Mia Shaw
Parents Player – Brooke Mason
Players Player – Lucy Webster.
Girl of the Season
Nominees – Georgia McKenna – Bland, Grace Wormersley, Maria Edwards, Maria Ivanova, Macey Crane, Amelia Dickenson, Alice Wood, Evie Dowsland
Winner – Maria Ivanova.