Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s award-winners.

Scarborough Ladies Football Club celebrated another great season for the club as players, parents, family, friends and coaches all came together for a gala evening at the Scarborough Spa Ocean Room on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five players have been inducted into the 100 club, where a player has represented the club a 100 or more times in league and cup matches.

This year’s 100 Club members were Sophie Smith, Lucy Webster, Lucy Hartley, Ellie Sullivan and Ruby Isherwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The club would like to thank all players, parents, carers and sponsors for their phenomenal support throughout the season.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-10s award winners.

Scarborough Ladies have some gaps in their age groups, up to and including Under-18s, and if any players would like to join Scarborough Ladies FC the club welcome girls of all ages and abilities to join the club and anyone interested should email [email protected] for further details.

All 148 girls, whose ages range from five to 18, received squad awards, with the following players winning individual trophies from their achievements during the season.

Roll of honour

Under-9s

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s award winners.

Managers' Player Winner – Robyn Yorke

Most Improved – Isla Carter

Parents Player – Bella Cooper

Players Player – Oliva Ferguson

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s award-winners.

Under-10s Reds

Managers' Player Winner – Harper Elvidge

Most Improved – Nieve Page

Parents Player – Iris Banks

Scarborough Ladies FC U8s trophy winners.

Players Player – Maisie Cooper

Under-12s

Managers' Player Winner – Isabel Wilson

Most Improved – Madison Fenby

Parents Player – Mollie Thompson

Players Player – Bella Mullen

Scarborough Ladies FC U14s award-winners.

Under-13s

Managers' Player Winner – Anna Upfold

Most Improved – Isla Lincoln

Parents Player – Evie Lincoln

Players Player – Maddison Southern

Under-14s

Managers' Player Winner – Isla Williams

Most Improved – Anna Donbavand

Parents Player – Mia Morris

Players Player – Mai Morris

Under-14 Lionesses

Managers' Player Winner – Emily Vasey

Most Improved – Layla Pashby

Parents Player – Poppy Timmins

Players Player – Thea McLean

Under-15s

Managers' Player Winner – Rachel Hodgson

Special Award – Molly Skelton

Parents Player – Ruby Isherwood

Players Player – Isla Jones

Under-18s

Managers' Player Winner – Teo Baltatu

Most Improved – Mia Shaw

Parents Player – Brooke Mason

Players Player – Lucy Webster.

​

Girl of the Season

Nominees – Georgia McKenna – Bland, Grace Wormersley, Maria Edwards, Maria Ivanova, Macey Crane, Amelia Dickenson, Alice Wood, Evie Dowsland

Winner – Maria Ivanova.