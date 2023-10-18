News you can trust since 1882
Visitors Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffer last-minute misery at Newcastle Medics 2s

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered a heartbreaking last-minute loss on the road against Newcastle Medics 2s on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Kathryn Hogarth impressed for Danby 1s in their loss at Newcastle Medics 2s.Kathryn Hogarth impressed for Danby 1s in their loss at Newcastle Medics 2s.
The visitors Danby started confidently and were linking up nicely to move forward up the pitch, as Kathryn Hogarth and Rosie Hogarth worked the ball well in the middle with some lovely quick passes they were driving the away team forward.

With Danby applying some early pressure in the home team’s D it wasn’t long before Millie Cook beat the Newcastle Medics keeper to give the villagers an early lead.

The game was fast-paced and end-to-end, with a spell of short corners against Danby in the last few minutes of the first half, keeper Josie Bowes made some great saves to keep the visitors ahead at half-time.

Player of the match Alice HogarthPlayer of the match Alice Hogarth
The second half again was close with both teams creating chances,

Alice Hogarth worked the width well and was make some direct runs to allow us chances on goal.

Pippa Middlemas and Katie Hodgson worked well at the back clearing threats wide and feeding the ball forward for Danby.

However Danby’s defence couldn’t keep out the strong strike from the Medics forward as they levelled the scoring 1–1.

Danby continued to battle however a last-minute break from the home team meant the final score was a 2-1 loss for Danby.

Player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth.

Danby will face Marton Furness at home this coming Saturday at 10.30am.