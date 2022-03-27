Saturday cup reports

Pier were the dominant side in the first half, but were only 3-1 ahead due to sloppy finishing, primarily by Will Jenkinson who spurned a series of gilt-edged opportunities.

Benny Davis opened the scoring, followed by a 25-yard rocket from man of the match Martin Cooper.

The village team scored from a free-kick before Ben Clarke restored the advantage right on the stroke of half-time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper completed his hat-trick in the second half, with the impressive Clarke adding his second prior to Max McNiven completing the scoring with a cross that deceived the keeper.

This was a solid team performance by Pier on a difficult, bobbly pitch.

West Pier's first team also had a good day in the cup, winning 4-1 at Westover Wasps in the Scarborough & District Saturday League Cup.

The visitors once again had a makeshift team, but took the lead through Dec Richardson after a great through-ball from Jason Prosser.

Early in the second half John Graystone doubled the lead for Pier, but then Wasps pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Jordan Scott restored Pier's two-goal lead then Richardson hit his second to seal the win.