West Pier sink Division One leaders Amotherby to secure Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final berth
The only goal of the first half was opened by Pier’s Declan Richardson from close range after good work from Sam Garnett.
Pier had the better of the chances after the break. Pier got their second goal from an exquisite volley from John Grayson after a lovely deadball in from Sam Garnett.
A cross that went all the way in saw Amotherby pull a goal back. The hosts went further in front when Richardson got his second.
Amotherby pulled another goal back with seconds to go.
Pier now face Ayton in the final at Pickering Town FC on Friday night.
The Pier men of the match were Si Rigg, Mikey Pickering and Grayson.
Goldsborough’s second division promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 loss at leaders Heslerton, the result earning the Blues a place in the top flight next season.
Inside the final 20 minutes the deadlock was finally broken.
Ethan Chan won possession just inside Boro territory and quickly fed Jake Allardice on the right who outran the full-back before firing a fierce right-footed drive that hit the inside of the far net.
Minutes later the Blues doubled their advantage through Morgan Kendrew to book their place in Division One next season.
Danby won 5-3 against Ryedale at Easton Lane.
The Danby scorers were Ryan Hewison (2), Harvey Clacherty, Josh Grimley and Jack Dowson, Ben Warwick, Brody Norton-Hunter and Ryan Taylor netting for Ryedale.
Lealholm Reserves drew 1-1 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.
The hosts took an early lead through Matt Lock. The visitors replied before the interval with a John Ventress strike.
Goal Sports’ 5-2 defeat at Thornton Dale confirmed their departure from Division One.
Morgan Elven hit a hat-trick for Dale, with Jack South and Jack Sawdon also on target, while Jordan Padgham and Simon Coupland scored for Goal Sports.
Wombleton Wanderers won 4-2 at Snainton to boost their title bid.