Westover Wasps show off their new kit sponsored by Retro Footy Classics.

Westover Wasps worked hard for a 3-2 home win against Wareham Forest in Right Car East Riding County League Division Two.

Westover started the game brightly, with George Walmsley and Josh Berry going close for the home side, who then somehow found themselves behind to Forest’s first attack.

Westover continued to press but were unable to find a equaliser and once again against the run of play Westover found themselves 2-0 down after the break.

Never say die Westover kept rallying and eventually it paid off with a fine header from Berry.

This spurred the lads on, and with 10 minutes left, substitute Tham Dridi was brought down in the area and Ryan Matson made no mistake with the spot-kick, equalising for Westover.

Wareham looked tired and Westover took full advantage when Chris Mattinson drove forward from left-back, sending Walmsley on an amazing run, he cut inside and curled a right foot shot into the bottom corner of the net, bringing celebrations from the players and the large crowd watching.

Wasps manager Phil Wallace said: “This was a great effort from all the squad, the character and belief was amazing to see, I’m so proud of all of them. All the lads played their part, but a shout out has to go to man of the match Ryan Matson for his performance in midfield.”

Edgehill fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Beckett League side Snainton in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

Ross Pllu gave Snainton a half-time lead, but Edgehill turned things around in the second period with goals from Josh Greening, Kieran Link and Dan Anderson.

Tyler Beck and Joe Gage were on target as Filey Town earned a 2-2 draw at Holme Rovers in the Premiership.

Seamer Sports carried on their excellent Championship form with a 5-1 home win against AFC North.

Zac Hastie got the opener for Seamer after a great knock from Harry Smith, Jensen Bradbury added a second before half-time.

In the second half the goals came in a flurry for Seamer, who started to dominate, through Fin Sayers, Callum Metcalf and George Birley.

Man of the match for Seamer was Jake Gallagher.

Scalby returned to top form in Division One as they put in an outstanding performance in a 4-0 home win against Priory.

The opening goal was scored by Josh Williams after great work by Josh Bagshaw.

Next came the goal of the game from McLean Bell, who pushed a few defenders off to strike the ball fiercely from 35 yards into the top corner.

Sonny Oxley added the third after good work from Leo Emms.

Callum Randerson got the final goal, a deserved reward for his hard work.

Toby Beard and debutant Daniel O’Conner shared the Otters man of the match award.

Newlands lost out 3-1 at South Park Rangers, but the game was overshadowed by a serious injury to their keeper Chris Ryan.

Rangers took an early lead and soon went 2-0 behind, but as the second one went in a Newlands centre-back landed on top of gloveman Ryan, who went off injured and the visitors soon conceded a third to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader: “Chris later went to hospital and they found that he had fractured his elbow.

"Myself and everyone at the club wish Chris a speedy recovery.”

Newlands pulled a goal back through sub Abraham, who was also man of the match, after a much-improved second half from the away side, Zak Hansen hitting the woodwork three times.

Newby slipped to a 5-0 loss on the road at Flamborough.

A Javon Henry hat-trick helped Hunmanby FC earn an excellent 5-2 win at Withernsea in Division Five.

Archie Pheby-McGarvey and Shaun Thomas-Issac also netted for the visitors.