Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy fight back for 2-2 draw at Amotherby

Sleights lost 3-2 to Kirkdale United

The battle of the top two in the newitts.com Beckett League second division lived up to its billing as the ‘Match of the Day’, with Amotherby & Swinton v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy ending in a 2-2 draw.

Both sides agreed that a draw was a fair result in the blustery conditions.

Amotherby took the lead after 22 minutes with a Ryan Gaughan goal but Lewis Coultas equalised before half-time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half Robin Goforth scored to restore Amotherby’s lead after 55 minutes but Jack Cairns equalised for the visitors.

The men of the match were Alan Goforth (Amotherby) and Jack Cairns (Whitby FS).

The Goldsborough United v Thornton-le-Dale Reserves match was postponed due to a lack of players for Dale.

United will be hoping to pull off a shock win in their Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy third round clash at home to top-flight Sleights on Saturday.

Sleights will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 loss at Kirkdale United in the first division last weekend.

A game of two halves saw Sleights surrender their 2-1 lead at the break to finish on the losing side.

Skipper Charlie Smith and man of the match Robbie Hurworth were on target for Ed Turner’s men who suffered a first defeat of 2022.

Fishburn Park suffered a 3-2 loss at St Mary’s in the North Riding League Premier Division despite a battling effort by the visitors.

Relegation-battling Fishburn were trailing 2-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Paul Vaughan and Joseph Melvin.

A brace of goals from Dan Brown gave Park hope of salvaging something from the game but a Nick Greenwood effort eight minutes from time secured the three points for the home side.

Park are set to play host to second-from-bottom Stokesley Sports Club this Saturday, knowing that a win could help them take a huge step to retaining their Premier Division status.

Staithes Athletic look set for the drop after another defeat, losing 4-0 at home to Bedale.

Basement club Staithes head to fourth-placed Grangetown Boys Club this Saturday.

Lealholm’s hopes of winning the Division One East title took a dent with a 1-0 loss at home to Guisborough Town Reserves last weekend.