Whitby Fishermen’s Society book place in NRFL Lou Moore Trophy semi-final with 5-1 win at Whinney Banks

Karl Storr was on target for the Fishermen on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Fishermen’s Society booked their place in the NRFL Lou Moore Trophy semi-finals with a 5-1 win at Whinney Banks YCC on Saturday.

After a scrappy opening 10 minutes it was Fishermen’s who took the lead as Jack Kilpatrick got in behind the Banks defence and poked it past the keeper.

The away side were now on top and soon doubled their lead through Bradley Dowson.

On the half-hour mark Fishermen’s were awarded a penalty which was converted by skipper Karl Storr.

Into the second half Fishermen’s extended their lead to 4-0 after Kilpatrick rounded the keeper to add his second.

Banks hit one back late on but Fishermen’s fired back with their fifth and final goal of the match from Koby Little on 90 minutes.

Man of the match for Fishermen’s was awarded to Isaac Lockley for a dominant display in defence.

Fishermen’s will now play Haughton Le Skerne at home in the semis on April 12.

The Fishermen’s Development team lost 5-0 at Grangetown Boys Club Reserves in Division Two.

Lealholm and Fishburn Park lost in their respective Macmillan Bowl semi-finals.

The Tigers lost 3-2 at Premier Division leaders Boro Rangers U23s, Mark McCarthy scoring a goal in each half for the visitors. Park lost 3-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the second semi.

Staithes soared to a 5-0 win at TIBS in the Premier Division, despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.

Gary Gilding was dismissed for a second caution after 32 minutes, with the scoreline 0-0 at the break. Jacob Midgley’s 22-minute hat-trick steered Staithes to victory, with Connor Hood and Liam Johnson also on target.